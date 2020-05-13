Crystal Creamery milk cartons mark end of basketball season

MODESTO — The 2019-20 high school basketball season never truly ended. The California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) State Championships were cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing players, coaches and fans to turn the chapter on the season without experiencing the final thrill of victory or the agony of defeat.

However, for the Central Section’s twelve basketball championship teams (six boys’ teams and six girls’ teams), there is one remaining bit of recognition to be bestowed. Today, Crystal Creamery began delivering commemorative milk cartons honoring each of the Section champions. The cartons will be available at a variety of stores from Bakersfield to the Oregon border for the next few weeks.

“We originally intended for these cartons to be unveiled as the NBA Playoffs began, but this year is different, and these cartons now represent the end of high school for graduating seniors. Clearly, the pandemic has caused the students to miss out on many experiences, but we hope this provides fond memories of their success,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Senior Director of Sales. He added, “We produce these cartons each season to recognize the hard work and commitment that was put forth by the student athletes and their coaches, but I think this set of cartons will mean a little more for each of these teams.”