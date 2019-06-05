{{featured_button_text}}
County office: Moving

The Fresno County Recorder/Assessor’s office will relocate to the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue and Merced Street in Fresno in 2020.

 Contributed

FRESNO – Fresno County residents who need copies of vital certificates or property maps will want to take note of the relocation of the Fresno County Recorder’s offices.

As of spring 2020, the Recorder’s office will move into the former Noble Credit Union building on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue and Merced Street in Fresno. The office is currently on the third floor of the Hall of Records.

The new office is in a 19,000 square foot, two-story building that will be used exclusively Fresno County Recorder’s offices.

The next time residents need a copy of their vital records, such as birth, death or marriage certificate, record a map or a sale of your property, they will be able to take advantage of free parking next to the building. There is also easy access for handicap services. The public will not be required to take elevators or climb stairs. Everything will be located on the first floor of the building.

Both acquisition and improvement costs are paid from the Recorder’s special revenue trust fund.

The office’s websites are Assessor.co.fresno.ca.us and Recorder.co.fresno.ca.us.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Tags

Load comments