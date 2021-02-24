Council unhappy with state, county COVID response

According to Council member Michelle Roman, the city already has the information on the seniors that meals are delivered to.
The city is waiting for the fire department to be approved to administer the vaccine.
There has been no guidance locally,” said Roman.
"Our residents deserve better, especially our older population. That's the part that makes me upset because we can't get it delivered. People can get the vaccine in either Fresno or Orange Cove but our seniors can't drive that far. They already know the number of homebound seniors. That's what we know and what we're good at in the city of Kingsburg.”
Henderson mentioned the possibility of having the county health director attend the next Council meeting via Zoom to try and get an answer to the Council’s concerns.
The meeting came on the same day as Governor Newsom and legislative leaders announced an agreement on a package of actions intended to provide relief to individuals families and businesses suffer the economic hardship from COVID-19.
Most of attention will be centered on $600 checks to those making less than $30,000 annually. There also be $2 million in grants for small businesses to apply for $5,000-$25,000 grants and fee relief for 59,000 restaurants and bars (covering two years of state fees).
It was also a tax relief for 600,000 barber and cosmetology businesses, currently covering the two years of state fees. It will also find children enrolled in state subsidized childcare and preschool providers.
