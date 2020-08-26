Council discusses CARES Act funding

KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg City Council met last week on Wednesday Aug. 19 and here are some highlights of what was discussed.

CARES Act funding

The city’s potential use of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided a lengthy discussion, as Kingsburg is set to receive approximately $159,000.

The council’s discussion included how they would determine the use of the funds, which must be spent by Dec. 30. The city could use the resources for small businesses that were most impacted by the crisis and could spend the funds on sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment. Funding could be utilized for food delivery to its senior population, for after school programs, additional community testing and distribution of educational materials.

Resources that would be provided for local businesses are funds to purchase PPE and sanitation supplies to make sure they open in a safe and healthy environment for their employees and customers. Funding would also provide improvements for businesses that moved operations outdoors.

Funds for the city could provide building and sanitation expenses for supplies, additional PPE, decontamination foggers, and wages/benefits related to responding to the pandemic. The city would be provided funds for enforcement efforts related to ensuring public health orders are followed by local businesses.

Money for local programs would support after school programs child care assistance for essential workers and food delivery to the city’s senior population. Funds could also go to community testing and educational resources for families affected by distancing learning.