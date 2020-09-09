Council continues discussion of COVID-19 relief funds

KINGSBURG — The City of Kingsburg submitted its first required report of coronavirus relief funds on Thursday after the City Council held a discussion regarding the city’s use of that money during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

With direction from the council, the city will utilize the funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act towards the following five areas: Payroll for public health and safety employees, small business assistance, public health expenses, personal protective equipment (PPE) and food programs.

Kingsburg is set to receive approximately $159,000 and all funds must be used by Dec. 30.

This is how the money will be distributed in those five categories:

Payroll for public health and safety employees ($60,000)

Small business assistance ($60,00)

Public Health Expenses ($20,00)

Personal protective equipment ($10,000)

Food programs ($5,00)

There are three additional categories that funds could be utilize funds for:

Budgeted personnel and services diverted to a substantially different use

Improve telework capabilities of public employees

Administrative expenses

One of the highlights that was discussed during the council meeting was a small business grant program, which is an eligibility-based program that is being implemented by the city to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Funds from the CARES Act will be used for the grant program.

There was discussion if businesses, such as hair salons, barber shops and restaurants, should be prioritized for the grant program. The council also discussed if businesses could get prioritized and put them in tiers for the program.