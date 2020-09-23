Council approves small business grant program

KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg City Council allocated funding and unanimously approved a small business grant program to provide aid for local businesses impacted by COVID-19 during its Sept. 16 meeting.

Businesses that qualify for the program will receive a $3,000 grant, which is funded through the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Kingsburg is set to receive approximately $159,000 of coronavirus relief and the city is committing up to $60,000 from CARES Act funding for the grant program.

The council had been talking about the implementation of a small business program during a discussion on CARES Act funding on Sept. 2.

For business to be eligible for the grant program, eligibility will be determined on the following basis: