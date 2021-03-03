Complete redistricting of Kingsburg expected

KINGSBURG — The United States census means one thing for the city of Kingsburg. The completion of redistrict redistricting for the city council has to be completed.
To prepare for the work, the city council listened to a complete report by city clerk Abigail Palsgaard at the second February meeting.
The staff report follows: Every 10 years and or after the US census is updated, cities with District elections must redraw the boundaries for their districts so that they have substantially equal populations and comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. New state laws AB 849 (2019 ) and AB 1276 (2020) have put in place new districting requirements that are designed to maximize public participation and increase transparency in the process.
The law also mandates that at least four public hearings are held allowing the public to give input on maps. Staff must notice the public online at least five days beforehand. Staff recommends publishing a timeline for redistricting and the schedule of hearings as early as possible.
Cities must provide translation upon request. Staff will research and ensure such translators are available for the public hearings.
Draft maps may not be released until at least 21 days after release of the State-adjusted census data. Draft maps must be posted online at least seven days before adoption. Cities must use the State-adjusted census data, which would be made available 30 days after the release of the census data.
The City Clerk has already reached out to the National Demographics Corporation for their consulting services (who assisted Kingsburg in 2018) to see if they are available to assist us for the district process. They confirm they are available and staff will be working with them to bring forth the cost proposal, timeline, and a comprehensive process.
Kingsburg’s deadline to adopt a final map is April 17, 2022.
According to the staff report, the city transition to districts in 2018 under threat of a lawsuit.
