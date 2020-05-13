Column: Sports are back....sort of

In a world without sports, we sure had a lot to talk about over the past few days.
Last week, baseball returned to television with ESPN broadcasting the Korean Baseball Organization League in the wee hours of the night. On Saturday, the UFC held the first live sporting event in North America since March 11 and the seventh and eighth episodes of “The Last Dance” premiered on Sunday.
I will get into my thoughts about the UFC’s return and 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls’ dynasty, but first I want to talk about the KBO League.
The KBO played with no fans while coaches and other employees wore face masks. There were times when players would wear masks in the dugout. This could be the norm whenever Major League Baseball returns.
This was my introduction to the KBO and all I could say is give me all the bat flips this league provides. I love bat flips and we need them as much as possible in the MLB. Also, I’m all in on the NC Dinos, who have two mascots, but one, Seri The Brontosaurus, looks like it could take on the Mountain from “Game of Thrones.”
Okay, maybe I’m exaggerating the last part, but the KBO looks like a fun league and I’m interested to watch its games with packed stadiums.
The game I watched was an opening day matchup between the NC Dinos and the Samsung Lions, which is named after the company. Nine of the 10 teams are named after the companies and or business conglomerates that own them.
The Dinos defeated the Lions 4-0 and I enjoyed every minute of it. It felt good to watch live baseball again. I recommend giving the KBO a chance while we wait for MLB’s return. I do want to point out that the KBO’s games are broadcast very late (or early) in the west coast.
I declared myself a NC Dinos fan and I’ll root for them when they win the Korean Series for the first time in the team’s history.
On Saturday, mixed martial arts fans rejoiced after UFC 249 took place after it was postponed from its original April 18 date. The event was originally supposed to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but it was briefly moved to the Tachi Palace in Lemoore due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event at the Palace was going to occur with essential personnel and no fans.
Despite the California State Athletic Commission canceling combat sports through May, the Tachi Palace, which is located on land owned by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe of the Santa Rosa Indian Community, the event didn’t fall under commission’s jurisdiction.
The event was moved to an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida after the state declared live sports as essential businesses.
It felt good to watch live sports again, as I was watching the prelims on ESPN. The main card got positive feedback on social media, at least from what I saw, and It felt normal to see people interacting about the event on social media.
In a time where people need and want entertainment, the UFC delivered.
When mass gatherings become normal again, I will definitely be at the UFC event when it comes to the Palace, which was something Dana White promised.
Sunday was an entertaining night for me, as I watched “The Last Dance” and WWE’s Money In the Bank event simultaneously. I thoroughly enjoyed Money In The Bank, which took place behind closed doors at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando.
With two more episodes left, I can safely say that the Last Dance is absolutely the best sports documentary that I’ve seen. Those were my initial thoughts after the first two episodes premiered.
The only things I hate about this documentary is that we have to wait an entire week for new episodes and there’s a lack of "Space Jam" talk.
These week’s episodes covered topics such as Jordan’s shocking 1993 retirement, his father’s death, his Minor League Baseball stint and his 1995 comeback.
The seventh episode started with a great quote with Jordan telling his teammates “Starts with hard work, ends with champagne,” before a game. It had an incredible ending with a montage of Jordan’s championship moments and in the final moments of the episode, an emotional Jordan said “If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way,” as he was discussing his mentality and image as a tough teammate.
The series gets better every week, but I think episode seven is the best in the documentary.
Episode seven was the most emotional part of the documentary, as it discusses how the death of Jordan’s father left a void in his life. Throughout the documentary, you could see the close relationship Jordan had with his father and I understand why he wanted to leave the game during his prime.
Jordan playing baseball was his father’s dream, which was stated in the episode, and he was willing to fail in another sport after winning his third consecutive NBA championship.
With the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan hit .202 with 51 RBIs and 30 steals in 127 games. To have that statline in Double-A, where there’s a glut of Minor League talent, is impressive, especially after not playing the sport for 14 years.
It’s even more impressive that rookies don’t enter the Minor League system in Double-A.
I’m glad we have this documentary to watch and talk about because we need entertainment in a world full of uncertainty.
Earlier I said I hate waiting for new episodes weekly, but this upcoming Sunday will be the final time we’ll wait.
It’s bittersweet, as the ninth and 10th episodes will be shown. It will be a day that sports fans will be anticipating. I know I will binge watch the entire documentary before the final episodes.
Enjoy the final episodes on Sunday and I'll leave you guys with a message.
Until all sports are back and things return to normal, let’s stay positive, healthy and safe.
Wash your hands and stay informed.
I don't have all the answers, but I know we’ll get through these tough times.
Remember we’re all in this together.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
