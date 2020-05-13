Column: Sports are back....sort of

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a world without sports, we sure had a lot to talk about over the past few days.

Last week, baseball returned to television with ESPN broadcasting the Korean Baseball Organization League in the wee hours of the night. On Saturday, the UFC held the first live sporting event in North America since March 11 and the seventh and eighth episodes of “The Last Dance” premiered on Sunday.

I will get into my thoughts about the UFC’s return and 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls’ dynasty, but first I want to talk about the KBO League.

The KBO played with no fans while coaches and other employees wore face masks. There were times when players would wear masks in the dugout. This could be the norm whenever Major League Baseball returns.

This was my introduction to the KBO and all I could say is give me all the bat flips this league provides. I love bat flips and we need them as much as possible in the MLB. Also, I’m all in on the NC Dinos, who have two mascots, but one, Seri The Brontosaurus, looks like it could take on the Mountain from “Game of Thrones.”

Okay, maybe I’m exaggerating the last part, but the KBO looks like a fun league and I’m interested to watch its games with packed stadiums.