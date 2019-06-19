FRESNO - Selma and Kingsburg high schools will each have representatives at the 2019 City/County Softball All-Star game at Margie Wright Diamond tonight.
Carla Duarte and Madison Alves will represent the Vikings while Dom Trevino and Ashley Paz will be the only Bears to play in the game. It’ll be the final time each individual will wear their respective school’s colors.
All four players will play for the County All-Stars and are recent graduates of their respective schools. The County team features a roster full of talent from 15 different schools located throughout Fresno, Kings, Madera, and Merced counties. The City team’s roster features several players from 17 different schools located in the cities of Fresno, Clovis, Madera, and Reedley.
The annual all-star game showcases many of the top seniors from this past season.
Both Duarte and Alves were the only seniors on the Kingsburg softball team this season and were solid contributors for the Central Section Division II champions.
This season, Duarte batted a .337 average with 34 hits, nine RBIs, and 25 runs scored. In the Division II title game, Duarte went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair runs against the Hanford Bullpups at Margie Wright Diamond on May 18.
Alves was a .306 hitter with 15 RBIs, 28 runs, and 12 doubles in her senior season. In her final official high school game, Alves was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a double in the Valley championship game.
Duarte and Alves were All-Central Sequoia League Second Team selections.
Both girls were part of a Vikings squad that went 24-5-1 overall and 9-3 against league opponents enroute to capturing the program’s first Valley title since 2013.
As for Selma’s representatives, Trevino was the Bears’ top hitter after batting .522 and Paz was a solid run producer with 17 RBIs in 2019. Trevino had the most hits (47), runs (29), and doubles (12) on the team. Trevino’s 22 RBIs were tied for third most on the team. Paz was a .405 hitter with 30 hits for Selma.
Trevino was an All-CSL First Team selection for her play this past season.
Both Trevino and Paz were part of a Bears team that went 18-10 overall and 6-6 in CSL play. Selma was one game away from making it’s fourth-straight Valley championship appearance, but the Bears fell 14-3 to the Templeton High Eagles - the eventual Division III champion - in the semifinals.
The County team will be coached by Hanford West head coach Russ Heffley, who led the Huskies to a 19-10 overall record and a 9-3 mark in CSL play. Hanford West finished it’s first year in the league in a second place tie with Kingsburg.
Chowchilla High will have the most representatives on the County team with five players, followed by three from Hanford West, and two each from Kerman, Lemoore, Dos Palos, Kingsburg and Selma. Caruthers, Coalinga, Fowler, Firebaugh, Hanford, Immanuel, Riverdale, and Sierra Pacific high schools each have one player on the roster.
Clovis North head coach Courtney Dale will coach the City team after leading the Broncos to a 21-6-1 overall mark and a 7-3 Tri-River Athletic Conference record.
Buchanan High will have the most players on the City squad at four, followed by two each from Clovis North, Clovis East, Bullard, Sanger, McLane and Washington Union. Clovis, Clovis West, Edison, Hoover, Madera, Madera South, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Roosevelt, Sunnyside, and Reedley high schools will each have a representative in the City dugout.
Each team has a total of 26 players listed on their rosters.
First pitch for the all-star event is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
