CIF, Central Section release modified sports calendars

It's official, high school sports in California won't start as scheduled.
The California Interscholastic Federation has pushed back the 2020-21 sports calendar to December and January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the CIF released a modified calendar along with a statement that said, “the California Interscholastic Federation, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-21 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.”
Along with its modified calendar, the governing body of California high school sports said in its statement that “each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs.”
Following CIF’s announcement, the Central Section released its schedule, which is split into fall and spring, instead of a traditional three-season format.
In the fall, cross country, water polo and volleyball can begin competing on Dec. 28 while football will kickoff the season on Jan. 7, 2021. Practices for fall sports can start on Dec. 14.
The last league contest for football is scheduled for March 19 and water polo and volleyball conclude league seasons on Feb. 25. The final league date for cross country will be on March 11.
“It’s obvious that they put a lot of time and energy into trying to come up with the best solution given that no situation is going to be perfect,” Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges said.
Football will play a full 10-game season with a bye week, but the sport will have eight-team playoff brackets. This was decided to allow schools to maintain an 11-week season with 10 contests, first-year Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos said in a statement.
“We will be working on a plan for football playoffs that will not eliminate any teams from playoffs and will add divisions if necessary,” Tos said.
Tos added that Section playoffs for all other sports will remain the same.
Kingsburg football head coach David Wilson said it was a “pleasant surprise” that the sport will hold a full 10-game season, as he was preparing for a shortened six-game schedule and the playoffs.
“It doesn’t sound like [the coronavirus] is going away. It sounds like we have to get it under control,” Wilson said. “Once January gets here, hopefully, we’re playing football and not talking about losing the season. I’m trying to stay positive.”
With the two-season format change, the spring season features a loaded schedule with badminton, soccer, boys and girls tennis, swimming and diving, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls golf, track and field, lacrosse and competitive sport cheer.
Badminton, soccer, tennis, swim and dive, wrestling, and basketball can begin practice on Feb. 22 with competition starting on March 8. Baseball, softball, golf, track, lacrosse and competitive sport cheer can start practicing on March 15 with the first contest date for those sports, excluding lacrosse and competitive sport cheer, scheduled for March 27. Competition for lacrosse and competitive sport cheer can begin on March 29.
Badminton (May 8), Soccer (May 13), tennis (May 15), swimming (May 21), wrestling (May 22) and basketball (May 27) will conclude league competition in May. Sports that will conclude league play in June will be Baseball (June 3), softball (June 3), golf (June 3), track (June 4), and lacrosse (June 5). Competitive sport cheer does not have a determined end date.
“I think the CIF did what was best for the health of all the players, all the kids, the coaches and everyone involved in sports,” Selma basketball head coach Johnny Vargas said. “I’m pretty happy that we’re still going to have a season. Hopefully, everything slows down with the virus, the numbers slow down and we’re able to have a season with fans.”
The final day for the Section playoffs for football will be on April 10 with Regional Championships scheduled for April 17. Section Championships for volleyball and water polo are scheduled for March 13 and cross country will hold its Section Championship meet on March 20. The State playoffs for volleyball and water polo will conclude on March 20 while the State Championships for cross country is scheduled for March 27.
Regional and State Championship events have been reduced to one week for all sports.
Section Championships for soccer, swimming and tennis are scheduled for May 29 while Section finals for badminton will be held May 22. Section Championships in basketball and golf will be decided on June 12, which will be the same date as the State tournament for wrestling.
The State playoffs for basketball are scheduled to conclude on June 19 with the Section Championships for baseball, softball and track occurring on the same day.
The summer period for all sports was also extended from the start of the school year through December.
One of the many changes to the 2020-21 sports season is CIF temporarily suspending bylaws 600, 601, 602, 604, and 605, which would allow students to participate on outside teams concurrently with their high school team.
As for multi-sport athletes in high school, there is no bylaw that would prohibit students from competing in different sports in the same season simultaneously, however, there’s an 18-hour restriction per week. The restriction hours include the amount of time spent at practice and games.
“You’re going to have to follow the CIF restrictions if you’re going to have to play two sports in a season and I’ll be honest with you, that’s going to be really difficult,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esrealian said.
Esrelian added that rosters from Selma High teams are likely to be smaller than usual due to the three seasons being condensed into two. Hodges said every school in the Central Sequoia League could potentially have multi-sport athletes choosing to not play in a sport due to the condensed yearly calendar.
“It’s something that our entire league will have to deal with,” Hodges said. “Our entire league consists mostly of small schools that have multi-sport athletes.”
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
