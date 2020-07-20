CIF, Central Section release modified sports calendars

It's official, high school sports in California won't start as scheduled.

The California Interscholastic Federation has pushed back the 2020-21 sports calendar to December and January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the CIF released a modified calendar along with a statement that said, “the California Interscholastic Federation, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-21 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.”

Along with its modified calendar, the governing body of California high school sports said in its statement that “each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs.”

Following CIF’s announcement, the Central Section released its schedule, which is split into fall and spring, instead of a traditional three-season format.

In the fall, cross country, water polo and volleyball can begin competing on Dec. 28 while football will kickoff the season on Jan. 7, 2021. Practices for fall sports can start on Dec. 14.

The last league contest for football is scheduled for March 19 and water polo and volleyball conclude league seasons on Feb. 25. The final league date for cross country will be on March 11.

“It’s obvious that they put a lot of time and energy into trying to come up with the best solution given that no situation is going to be perfect,” Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges said.

Football will play a full 10-game season with a bye week, but the sport will have eight-team playoff brackets. This was decided to allow schools to maintain an 11-week season with 10 contests, first-year Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos said in a statement.