CIF cancels remainder of spring sports season

The California Interscholastic Federation announced on Friday that the rest of the high school spring sports season has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CIF made its announcement after the State Office met with its 10 Section commissioners in a teleconference on Friday. The decision cancels all spring Section, Regional and State Championship events.

“Based on recent statements issued by Governor [Gavin] Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring season to continue,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in a statement.

Locally, spring sports had been suspended since March 13.

The 102nd annual CIF State Track & Field Championships was scheduled to be held at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School on May 29-30. It’ll be the first time since World War II that the meet won’t be held.

Another State event that was supposed to be held in the Valley was the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships, which was scheduled to occur at Clovis West on May 15-16. The event was slated to be the sixth annual State meet.

Nocetti ended the statement saying, “We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes.”

The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

