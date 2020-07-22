Central Section All-Star Game canceled

After postponing the event, the 12th annual Central Section All-Star Soccer Game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll be the first time that event won’t be held since its inception.

All-star Game coordinator Benjamin Orozco made the announcement on the event's official Twitter account.

“We at the Central Section Soccer All-Star Game have come to the unfortunate decision to cancel the 12th annual All-Star Games. This is not a choice we wanted to make but we must put the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, parents and spectators first. We will be putting out all-star rosters in the first week of August to recognize the top athletes from the area and their exceptional seasons. Thank you all for the support and I hope we all get back to our normal lives.”

This year’s event was supposed to take place on June 19-20 at Frank Skadan Stadium at Lindsay High School.

Kingsburg High Athletic Director and girls soccer coach Scott Hodges was selected as the coach for the East girls team. It was the second time that Hodges was chosen to coach in the game.

“Usually that game is more for fun and to highlight and to celebrate these high school players,” Hodges said. “The previous time that I was able to coach it, it really allowed me to connect with players in a new way. Instead of coaching against them, now they were on my team...It really gave us an opportunity to get to know each other and make some connections that you otherwise might be able to make.”

The annual event showcases the top prep soccer talent in the Central Valley and features four games in two days. The other three games that were supposed to take place were the East vs. West boys contest and the North vs. South girls and boys matchups.

