Brown steps down as KHS boys basketball coach

“The hardest part was telling the returners. That was tough,” Brown said. “It was tough telling the faculty at school, but with the peace I felt about it, it was kind of like pulling the band-aid off. I still feel 100% that it’s the right decision for me at this time and the players were really understanding of it. They know my family. The administration and the players, they made the process a lot easier for me. I was scared to death to tell anybody just from the fact that I was letting people down, but they were all really supportive.”