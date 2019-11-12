KINGSBURG – KCAPS and local churches have partnered to host a Brave Girl Gathering from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Kingsburg Community Church, 1532 Ellis St., to “bring God’s word to precious girls,” KCAPS Director Aida Rushing said.
“We are so thankful for the church community’s support,” she said of the 31 women volunteers who will assist that night.
The event includes keynote speaker Erin Pasillas, women-lead worship teams, break-out sessions and crafting activities.
You have free articles remaining.
More than 150 girls ages 10-18 are expected to take part and will receive a goodie bag with a T-shirt, journal, pen and a glow-in-the-dark Brave Girl bracelet. Bibles will also be provided for those who do not already have one.
Resource tables will be set up with church youth group leaders sharing information about their meeting dates, as well as local businesses and youth-focused groups such as The Landing, Young Life and Kuppa Joy handing out stickers and coupons.
“We were inspired to do this because of the way we saw the world expressing the ‘all about me’ attitude and we observed young ladies hurting each other and competing against each other instead of being compassionate,” Rushing said. “We want them to know how much God loves them, how He cares for them and what He expects of His precious daughters to love each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.