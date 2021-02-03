Big Fresno Fair announces new board members

FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair proudly welcomes new Board Members, Gary Chahil, Frank Flores, Terry Gonsalves and Annalisa Perea to the 21st District Agricultural Association Board of Directors.
These appointments were made on Sept. 30, 2020 by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Fair also announces the new officer positions for 2021: Jerry Pacheco, Board President; Charles Riojas, Vice President; and Terry Gonsalves, Secretary/Treasurer.
“We are excited to have our new Fair Board members involved in the conversations about the future for our Fair, our operations and new ways to look at how we approach things amid the challenges of COVID-19,” said Stacy Rianda, Deputy Manager II of The Big Fresno Fair. “Each new Board member brings a new network with new opportunities and a fresh perspective to the Fair. With these Board additions and our new officers, we look forward to the future and the continued operations of our Fairgrounds and Fair in a safe and healthy way for our community to enjoy.”
Gurjinder “Gary” S. Chahil, 44, of Clovis, has been President of California EB5 Investments since 2017. He was District Director at the Office of Congressman Jim Costa from 2016 to 2018.
Frank Flores, 65, of Clovis, was a union representative at the Sheet Metal workers Local 104 from 2003 to 2014. Flores was a Business Representative for Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties for Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 2003 to 2012. He was a Union Organizer at Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 1996 to 2003. Flores was an Industrial Foreman and Journeyman at Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 1975 to 1996. He is president of the Sheet Metal Workers 104 Retiree Club and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 and the Civil Service Board in Fresno.
Terry Gonsalves, 56, of Laton, has been a Partner at Superior Dealer Insurance Services LLC since 2007. He started Duvall Ag farming almonds in 2004 and expanded farming operations with Letson Limited Ag LLC in 2013. Gonsalves was Managing Operator at Bennie Gonsalves Dairy from 2000 to 2012. Gonsalves formerly served on the 21st District Agricultural Board from 2001-2003.
Annalisa Perea, 33, of Fresno, has been a Senior Planner at QK since 2020, where she has held several positions since 2013, including as an Associate Planner and Senior Association Planner. She was a Planner and Business Development Specialist at Precision Civil Engineering from 2010 to 2013. Perea is Vice President for State Center Community College District and a member of Fresno Leading Young Professionals, National Women’s Political Caucus, Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club, Fresno Stonewall Democrats and the Fresno State Transportation Institute Advisory Board.
Jerry Pacheco, of Kerman, has served on The Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors since 2012 and previously held the position of Secretary/Treasurer. He has been president of Pacheco Dairy Inc. since 1996. Previous to that, he was owner of Pacheco Farms from 1967 to 1996. Pacheco is currently a member of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, Nisei Farmers League, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Kerman Unified School District Ag Support Group and the Fresno State University Bulldog Foundation.
Charles Riojas, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Riojas has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 100, since 1987. He was the executive board president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers from 2004 to 2008, where he was treasurer from 1998 to 2001.
The Big Fresno Fair, founded in 1884, is the fourth largest fair in the state of California and represents the 21st District Agricultural Association. More than 600,000 people from throughout the State visit The Big Fresno Fair each year making it the largest event in the Central Valley.
