Back on the field: KHS football begins workouts under Phase 1

KINGSBURG - With the future uncertain for the football season, the Vikings had a glimmer of hope when they were back on the field for conditioning workouts last week.
“Most of these are guys looking for hope, a hope for the season,” Kingsburg coach David Wilson said. “I know there’s still a long way to go when it comes to the season and there’s still tons of things up in the air, but I think us just being out here with them, it’s kind of a signal that we’re hopefully in the right direction.”
Kingsburg Joint Union High School District was one of the few districts in the Central Valley that resumed athletics last week. Football was one of the few sports that held in-person workouts at Kingsburg High. The district is resuming athletics under Phase 1 of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) guidelines.
The Vikings only held two sessions last week and Thursday’s workout included a conditioning and agility drill circuit. Thursday’s session lasted for 45 minutes.
Wilson said he checked each of his player’s temperatures before each session last week and the workouts were voluntary. There was a hand washing and sanitizing station provided for the players and each athlete brought their own water bottle. Hydration stations such as water cows, water troughs and water fountains should be used during Phase 1. Players will not get penalized if they don’t feel comfortable attending the workouts, Wilson said.
“That was one thing we were told by our athletic director [Scott Hodges],” Wilson said. “We can’t punish kids because they’re not out here and I wouldn’t do that anyways. I totally get it.”
Quarterback Jett Jackson was one of the players that was in attendance for the workout. It was Jackson’s first time working out with the team since he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in the Central Sequoia League opener against Exeter last season.
“It’s just great to be back with the guys,” Jackson said. “My last game was [Oct. 4] at Exeter and I haven’t played since. I haven’t been with the team since. It’s good to be back with the guys and I’ve been working real hard to get my knee back [healthy]. It’s great to be back on the team and it feels like we’re playing football even though we don’t know yet.”
Blake Spomer, the 2019 CSL Most Valuable Player, was another player that was glad to be back on the field.
“It’s nice to be out here and I try not to think about what the future is going to be like,” Spomer said. “Here in Kingsburg, I think a lot of people are grateful just to be back and see our teammates and friends and just to be able to work out here together. No matter what our season looks like, we’re just hoping for the best, hoping for the most that we could get out of it.”
There’s four main points emphasized: Pre-workout screening, limitations on gatherings, facilities cleaning, physical activity and athletic equipment and hydration.
In Phase 1, the athletes were required to fill out a questionnaire before Tuesday as part of the pre-workout screening portion of the guidelines. Each person’s responses to screening questions will be recorded and stored in case anyone tests positive or develops symptoms of COVID-19. Players and coaches are required to get their temperature checked before each practice.
Kingsburg High won’t use locker rooms and the weight room during Phase 1. Locker rooms aren’t allowed to be utilized, according to the limitations on gatherings section. The weight room can be used under the facilities cleaning section, but without having a gathering of 10 or more people inside, Wilson said it’ll be difficult to use the weight room in Phase 1. It’s possible that the team will use the facility in Phase 2.
The NFHS SMAC guidelines doesn’t require or recommend a mask, but Wilson said he’ll provide them if players and coaches make a request for one.
“If a kid wants a mask, I will give him one,” Wilson said. “If a coach wants a mask, I’ll give him one.”
Football was limited to conditioning drills because the guidelines won’t allow athletes to use and share equipment. Players can’t participate in team drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to teammates. Quarterbacks can’t throw to receivers, but they could throw to a net. There should be no sharing of tackling dummies, donuts or sleds.
“You can’t do much,” Wilson said. “It's just getting out here and get the heart pumping and move around.”
On Friday, the CIF released a statement that it will make a decision regarding fall sports on July 20. The governing body of California high school sports also released guidelines that were similar to those that were set by the NFHS SMAC.
That July 20 date is important because it’s over a month away from the Vikings’ opening season game against Buchanan on Aug. 21. That game is slated to take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium near Buchanan High School, but there’s a chance that a delayed start could impact that game and the schedule.
“I’m hopeful,” Spomer said. “I think a lot of other people are hopeful that we have close to a normal football season and I know that’s what we all want.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
