Ayers eager to get started in new role

Ayers has lived in Kingsburg with his family for 12 years and he would spend time in town during the summers while growing up. Ayers, who grew up in Madera, said he would come to Kingsburg in those summers to visit his grandma.

“Even though I lived here for 12-13 years, I feel like it’s been much longer than that just because I have a history here,” Ayers said.

Ayers will also be an on-campus coach, as he will teach history to sophomores and juniors.

“I’m a Kingsburg resident and I have been for a long time and I wanted to come to Kingsburg High ever since I left Immanuel 12 years ago, but an opportunity hasn’t presented itself until now,” Ayers said. “I’m excited not only about being at a high school again, but specifically at Kingsburg High. This is my home even though I didn’t graduate from Kingsburg.”

During his tenure at Immanuel, Ayers was the head coach of the girls varsity program and had a 56-54 overall record from 2004 to 2008, according to MaxPreps. In the same time span, Ayers had a 24-24 combined East Sequoia League and Central Sequoia League records.

Ayers coached at the school for 10 years and taught there for nine. He was also the boys freshman coach and an assistant varsity coach before taking over the Eagles girls program.