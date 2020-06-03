Ayers eager to get started in new role

KINGSBURG - After spending the last five years coaching at the middle school level, Nate Ayers will make the return to a varsity sideline.
Ayers was named the new head coach for the Kingsburg girls basketball team this spring and he’s no stranger to the community.
“It feels like I’m coming home,” Ayers said. “I live in Kingsburg so it’s an exciting opportunity to be a part of Kingsburg High and the girls basketball program. I’ve coached against the girls program for many years.”
Ayers' last coaching job was at Abraham Lincoln Middle School where he was a teacher and coach of the eighth grade boys team. Ayers has taught at Lincoln for 10 years and coached during the last five.
His 22-year education career includes coaching stints at Immanuel, Sanger and Selma high schools.
Ayers said he loved his time coaching at Lincoln, but is excited to be on a varsity sideline again.
“Middle school does have its challenges, just teaching there and also coaching there, but being back with a varsity program and being at a high school again after 10 years of not is pretty exciting for me,” Ayers said. “I enjoy the challenge of high school, not only in the classroom, but also on the court, being able to push players further and do more things. The level of play will be higher.”
Ayers has lived in Kingsburg with his family for 12 years and he would spend time in town during the summers while growing up. Ayers, who grew up in Madera, said he would come to Kingsburg in those summers to visit his grandma.
“Even though I lived here for 12-13 years, I feel like it’s been much longer than that just because I have a history here,” Ayers said.
Ayers will also be an on-campus coach, as he will teach history to sophomores and juniors.
“I’m a Kingsburg resident and I have been for a long time and I wanted to come to Kingsburg High ever since I left Immanuel 12 years ago, but an opportunity hasn’t presented itself until now,” Ayers said. “I’m excited not only about being at a high school again, but specifically at Kingsburg High. This is my home even though I didn’t graduate from Kingsburg.”
During his tenure at Immanuel, Ayers was the head coach of the girls varsity program and had a 56-54 overall record from 2004 to 2008, according to MaxPreps. In the same time span, Ayers had a 24-24 combined East Sequoia League and Central Sequoia League records.
Ayers coached at the school for 10 years and taught there for nine. He was also the boys freshman coach and an assistant varsity coach before taking over the Eagles girls program.
After coaching at Immanuel, Ayers was on the girls basketball varsity staff at Sanger and coached at Selma, where he served as an assistant under former Bears boys coach Mike Pallesi.
Ayers will take over the program after former coach Kristi Bravo stepped down from the role due to health reasons. Bravo was the coach for two seasons.
Last season, the Vikings went 6-18 overall and 3-9 in the Central Sequoia League after winning a co-league championship the previous year, the program’s first since 2010. Nick Harrell took over on an interim basis after Bravo wasn’t healthy enough to coach last year.
In Bravo’s first season as coach, Kingsburg was 21-7 overall and 11-1 in CSL.
Ayers said he respects the job Bravo and Harrell have done in the past two years and added that the program has the infrastructure and culture to be successful.
“When you talk about a culture change, you say that it’s like in a shift where they haven’t had success in X amount of years and there’s not a lot of people excited about the program,” Ayers said. “That’s not the case for Kingsburg. People are excited, people are bought in, parents and players both, administration, everything. They’re bought into the program. They want to be successful.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
