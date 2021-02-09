Assemblymember Devon Mathis introduces fee reduction measure for disabled veterans

SACRAMENTO — Today, Assembly Republican Whip Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) introduced AB 459, a bill intended to reduce the fees that disabled veterans owe when registering their main vehicle within the state.
“Our disabled veterans are heroes,” said Mathis. “Our brave men and women have given so much in service to our country. In many cases, our veterans have irreversible scars that they will carry for the rest of their lives. It is time that California recognizes the sacrifices of our brave veterans after they have returned home from the battlefields.”
Under current state law, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is not authorized to charge vehicle registration fees for any veteran with a disability rating of 100%, as declared by the Department of Veterans Affairs. However, there is no fee reduction for any veteran with a disability rating below 100%.
“California is home to the highest concentration of veterans in the nation. Among them, we have a significant population of disabled veterans who have a disability rating below 100%. Unfortunately, the state has adopted an all-or-nothing mentality which harms our disabled veterans greatly,” said Mathis. “AB 459 will create a prorated discount for disabled veterans, mirroring their disability rating, when registering their main vehicle in the state. For example, if a veteran has a 50% disability rating, they should be entitled to a 50% fee reduction at the DMV. This common sense measure ensures that the state is truly recognizing the heroic efforts of our wounded service members.”
“So many of our state’s disabled veterans are on fixed incomes, and struggling to make ends meet during these trying times,” said Jim Pidgeon, former National Commander of AMVETS. “I thank Assemblymember Devon Mathis for his efforts to alleviate some of the financial burdens afflicting our heroes.”
Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis represents the 26th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Tulare, Inyo, and Kern Counties. Follow him on Facebook at Facebook.com/AssemblymanDevonMathis and on Twitter at @AD26Mathis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!