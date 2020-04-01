An abrupt stop: Coaches discuss their seasons being on hold

Selma’s next scheduled game is against rival Kingsburg at Duran Diamond on May 5. That game was originally scheduled as the regular season finale.

Tapia will be disappointed if his team doesn’t return to the diamond, but he understands that the coronavirus is a public health concern, as he and his family have been following social distancing and shelter in place guidelines.

“We’re following the rules,” Tapia said. “We’re staying home, we’re staying away from people….we’re going to get through this.”

The Kingsburg boys tennis team started the season at 5-1 overall and were 2-1 in the CSL with its only loss coming against league opponent Immanuel. The Vikings had notable wins against Sierra Pacific and Reedley during its six-game stretch to begin the year.

This year’s team consisted of many juniors and sophomores, a group Kingsburg coach Tom Gramza said that was improving after every match.

Caleb Campbell was the team’s only senior and was undefeated before the season was stopped.