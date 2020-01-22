{{featured_button_text}}

Three names from Kingsburg and one from Selma were on the All-Central Sequoia League first and second teams for the 2019 volleyball season.

Kingsburg’s Jennah Torres and Olivia Doyle were named to the First Team and Ally Cotton earned Second Team recognition.

Selma’s Mia Salinas was the only Bear to be honored, being named to the Second Team.

There were a total of seven members of the First Team and six on the Second Team. Central Valley Christian, Exeter and Kingsburg each had a combined three All-League members while Dinuba, Immanuel and Selma each had one. Hanford West was the only team to not have a player honored on either First or Second Team.

There were no Vikings or Bears on the honorable mention list, which featured a total of nine players.

CVC’s Kendall Vander Tuig earned the league’s Most Valuable Player, Dinuba’s Ally Garcia was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Mattie Fry from Exeter took the Defensive Player of the Year honor. Cavaliers' coach Bucky Kroeze was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading CVC to a CSL title with a 12-0 record. The Cavaliers were 29-6 overall and were the CIF Central Section Division II runner up.

Kingsburg was third in the CSL at 7-5 and were 21-20 overall. As the No. 2 seed, the Vikings were the Division IV champions after sweeping Sierra Pacific in the finals. Kingsburg defeated the Golden Bears 25-17, 25-8, 25-17.

As for Selma, the Bears were 2-10 against league opponents, surpassing their CSL win total from the previous two seasons. Selma had a 7-19 overall record in 2019. The Bears didn’t compete in the playoffs after being moved up to Division IV. Selma was the Division V runner up in 2018 and lost in the semifinals in the same division in 2017.

All-Central Sequoia League volleyball

Most Valuable Player

Kendall Vander Tuig, Central Valley Christian

Offensive Player of the Year

Ally Garcia, Dinuba

Defensive Player of the Year

Mattie Fry, Exeter

Coach of the Year

Bucky Kroeze, Central Valley Christian

First Team

Jennah Torres, Kingsburg

Olivia Doyle, Kingsburg

Grace Vander Kooi, Central Valley Christian

Jaycie Wilkinson, Exeter

Megan Tilschner, Exeter

Olivia Highstreet, Central Valley Christian

Rebekah Wilgenburg, Central Valley Christian

Second Team

Ally Cotton, Kingsburg

Mia Salinas, Selma

Bethany Gonzalez, Dinuba

Grace Germaine, Exeter

Halle Brett, Immanuel

Mackenzie Coats, Immanuel

Honorable Mention

Aissa Perico, Hanford West

Amanda Valdez, Central Valley Christian

Brooke Hatch, Immanuel

Claire Ramirez, Immanuel

Hannah Baker, Exeter

Julia Nelsen, Exeter

Madisen Shimmon, Hanford West

Yazmine Villarreal-Harris, Dinuba

