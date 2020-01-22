Three names from Kingsburg and one from Selma were on the All-Central Sequoia League first and second teams for the 2019 volleyball season.
Kingsburg’s Jennah Torres and Olivia Doyle were named to the First Team and Ally Cotton earned Second Team recognition.
Selma’s Mia Salinas was the only Bear to be honored, being named to the Second Team.
There were a total of seven members of the First Team and six on the Second Team. Central Valley Christian, Exeter and Kingsburg each had a combined three All-League members while Dinuba, Immanuel and Selma each had one. Hanford West was the only team to not have a player honored on either First or Second Team.
There were no Vikings or Bears on the honorable mention list, which featured a total of nine players.
CVC’s Kendall Vander Tuig earned the league’s Most Valuable Player, Dinuba’s Ally Garcia was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Mattie Fry from Exeter took the Defensive Player of the Year honor. Cavaliers' coach Bucky Kroeze was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading CVC to a CSL title with a 12-0 record. The Cavaliers were 29-6 overall and were the CIF Central Section Division II runner up.
Kingsburg was third in the CSL at 7-5 and were 21-20 overall. As the No. 2 seed, the Vikings were the Division IV champions after sweeping Sierra Pacific in the finals. Kingsburg defeated the Golden Bears 25-17, 25-8, 25-17.
As for Selma, the Bears were 2-10 against league opponents, surpassing their CSL win total from the previous two seasons. Selma had a 7-19 overall record in 2019. The Bears didn’t compete in the playoffs after being moved up to Division IV. Selma was the Division V runner up in 2018 and lost in the semifinals in the same division in 2017.
All-Central Sequoia League volleyball
Most Valuable Player
Kendall Vander Tuig, Central Valley Christian
Offensive Player of the Year
Ally Garcia, Dinuba
Defensive Player of the Year
Mattie Fry, Exeter
Coach of the Year
Bucky Kroeze, Central Valley Christian
First Team
Jennah Torres, Kingsburg
Olivia Doyle, Kingsburg
Grace Vander Kooi, Central Valley Christian
Jaycie Wilkinson, Exeter
Megan Tilschner, Exeter
Olivia Highstreet, Central Valley Christian
Rebekah Wilgenburg, Central Valley Christian
Second Team
Ally Cotton, Kingsburg
Mia Salinas, Selma
Bethany Gonzalez, Dinuba
Grace Germaine, Exeter
Halle Brett, Immanuel
Mackenzie Coats, Immanuel
Honorable Mention
Aissa Perico, Hanford West
Amanda Valdez, Central Valley Christian
Brooke Hatch, Immanuel
Claire Ramirez, Immanuel
Hannah Baker, Exeter
Julia Nelsen, Exeter
Madisen Shimmon, Hanford West
Yazmine Villarreal-Harris, Dinuba
