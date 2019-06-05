After a sensational sophomore season, Kingsburg catcher Marissa Gonzalez was named the co-Most Valuable Player of the Central Sequoia League.
In addition, Gonzalez was also named to the All-CSL First Team. The Vikings had a league-high total of six All-CSL selections.
Gonzalez, who is called “rabbit” by her teammates and coaches, led Kingsburg in four different batting categories for the entire 2019 campaign. In a 30-game season, Gonzalez batted a .500 average with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs and 50 hits.
In 12 CSL games, Gonzalez had a slash line of .512/.532/.854 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, 17 runs, and 21 hits, according to MaxPreps. Gonzalez shares the yearly honor with Dinuba’s Kirsten Martinez.
“On more than occasion, she got the hit that actually won us the game,” Vikings coach Randy Sieger said about Gonzalez. “I thought she really deserved it. As always, she was extremely solid behind the plate. Very few people tried to steal on us.”
It’s the second-straight season that a Kingsburg player earned the MVP award. Last year, Marissa Montelongo was named co-MVP as a sophomore. Montelongo was named to the First Team this season.
Taryn Irigoyen was also named to the First Team while Madison Alves, Brianna Vela, and Carla Duarte earned Second Team honors. The Vikings’ three Second Team selections were the most by any team in the CSL. Kingsburg’s three First Team selections tied for the most with Selma, Dinuba, and Hanford West.
“It just shows what kind of season that we had and how good our girls are and how well they played” Sieger said. “That was voted on by the other coaches and it’s an honor.”
Gonzalez, Montelongo, Irigoyen, and Vela are slated to return next season while Alves and Duarte will graduate from Kingsburg High.
In CSL play, Montelongo had two home runs and Irigoyen batted for a .583 average. Irigoyen accomplished her average in nine CSL games. For the season, Irigoyen had a .493 average with 23 RBIs and one home run. Montelongo had four home runs to go along with 19 RBIs and a .380 average.
Vela, Duarte, and Alves all had solid seasons at the plate in 2019. In CSL play, Vela batted .488 with 20 hits while Duarte had a .357 average and Alves was a .333 hitter. All three played in 12 league games. Overall, Vela had two home runs with 27 RBIs and a .442 average. Duarte had a.337 average with nine RBIs and Alves batted .306 with 15 RBIs.
Duarte and Alves were the team’s only two seniors this season. Duarte will continue her softball career at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.
As for Selma, the Bears had a total of four All-CSL selections. Dom Trevino, Genna Martinez, and Clarissa Moreno earned First Team honors while Chrissy Wallace was named to the Second Team.
Trevino was also a first teamer last season as a junior. Trevino’s presence will be missed after she batted .478 with 22 hits, 10 RBIs, and scored 14 runs against league opponents. In her senior season, Trevino had a .522 average with 22 RBIs, 47 hits, 12 doubles, and 29 runs scored. Trevino will become college teammates with Duarte at Northwest Nazarene.
“I’m definitely not underestimating the impact that losing Dom will have on us,” Selma coach Chris Tapia said. “Dom’s leadership, overall ability to just get on base, creating havoc on the basepaths is going to be tough replace regardless, but with that being said I do think we’re in position to reload and continue our expectation that we compete for Valley championships.”
Martinez, a sophomore, was a .429 hitter with three home runs and 12 RBIs against league opponents. The catcher had 22 RBIs with a team-high seven home runs in 23 games this season.
“Our league had a bunch of good catchers,” Tapia said. “For [Martinez] to get votes in this league was pretty good.”
Moreno, a junior, had four home runs with 15 RBIs and a .366 average in 12 CSL games. The shortstop’s overall numbers include hitting five home runs and a team-high 28 RBIs.
Wallace, a junior, batted .390 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 12 CSL games. For the season, Wallace was third on the team in home runs with four, but was second on the team in RBIs at 27.
With Martinez, Moreno, and Wallace slated to return next season, Tapia expects to have multiple girls on the first and second team lists next season.
“I think there’s three or four girls that have the potential to get First Team All-League next year that didn’t even get votes this year,” Tapia said. “There’s some younger girls in the program that are definitely going to get some votes next year, if not, earn it themselves. I’m excited about the depth that we’re going to have.”
Kingsburg’s six selections were followed by five from Dinuba, four each from both Selma and Hanford, two from both Central Valley Christian and Exeter, and one from Immanuel. Dinuba Emperors’ coach Bryan Patterson was named the CSL coach of the year.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their players during the selection process.
A total of 24 players made the All-CSL teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.