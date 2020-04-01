All-CSL Girls Soccer: Montelongo named Player of the Year, Elias gets OPOY

For the second straight year, Kingsburg’s Marissa Montelongo earned the Central Sequoia League’s top award.

After scoring 15 goals in nine CSL games, Montelongo was named the league’s 2019-20 Player of the Year. The senior scored a total of 31 goals in her final prep season.

“She’s a team-oriented player where she could care less if she’s kicking the balls in the back of the net,” Vikings coach Scott Hodges said. “I think she set an excellent example not only for the players on the team with her during these four years, but for younger players that come to watch her and look up to her.”

Montelongo, a four-year varsity starter, ends her soccer career at Kingsburg with 122 goals, 52 assists and 50 steals. She reached the century mark in a 5-0 win over Central Valley Christian on Jan. 9. Montelongo scored twice in her third game back from a knee injury.

The senior missed the first three CSL games after suffering a torn medial meniscus and sprained her anterior cruciate ligament in a non-league game against Clovis North on Dec. 3.

Montelongo scored two or more goals in 11 games this season. Her senior campaign was her second consecutive 30-goal season and the fourth straight year that she recorded at least 20 goals.