All-CSL Girls Soccer: Montelongo named Player of the Year, Elias gets OPOY

For the second straight year, Kingsburg’s Marissa Montelongo earned the Central Sequoia League’s top award.
After scoring 15 goals in nine CSL games, Montelongo was named the league’s 2019-20 Player of the Year. The senior scored a total of 31 goals in her final prep season.
“She’s a team-oriented player where she could care less if she’s kicking the balls in the back of the net,” Vikings coach Scott Hodges said. “I think she set an excellent example not only for the players on the team with her during these four years, but for younger players that come to watch her and look up to her.”
Montelongo, a four-year varsity starter, ends her soccer career at Kingsburg with 122 goals, 52 assists and 50 steals. She reached the century mark in a 5-0 win over Central Valley Christian on Jan. 9. Montelongo scored twice in her third game back from a knee injury.
The senior missed the first three CSL games after suffering a torn medial meniscus and sprained her anterior cruciate ligament in a non-league game against Clovis North on Dec. 3.
Montelongo scored two or more goals in 11 games this season. Her senior campaign was her second consecutive 30-goal season and the fourth straight year that she recorded at least 20 goals.
“When I talk to her individually, she never mentioned any accomplishments or anything like that,” Hodges said. “She immediately turns the attention to her teammates and talks about their skill set and their work ethic. The reason she’s able to do what she does is because everybody's doing their job. She’s been very humble and it’s been a pleasure to coach her.”
Vikings senior Denise Elias was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year - her third straight time earning one of the CSL’s top awards. As a sophomore, she was voted as the Most Valuable Player and she earned the Defensive Player of the Year honor after her junior season.
Elias was the team’s second leading scorer with 12 goals and had the most steals at 59. In 11 CSL games, Elias had eight goals, four assists and 18 steals.
Playing the defensive midfielder position for the past two years, Elias was moved to an attacker role during Montelongo’s absence.
“That’s pretty exceptional to move positions and then earn votes from the other coaches for Offensive Player of the Year,” Hodges said. “I’m proud of Denise, she also has a team-first attitude. I think It was known that she prefers a different position then where she played this year and she still went out there and did everything she could for the best of the team.”
Kingsburg had a league-high six All-CSL selections with five of them being on the First Team. The First Team had a total of 16 players and the Second Team had seven with each school having a representative.
The five Vikings to earn First Team honors were Shelby Reed, Khloe Hodges, Emma Price, Jolyssa Venegas and Brianna Vela. Cambria Brandon was Kingsburg’s lone representative on the Second Team.
“Being in that meeting, the All-League meeting, each year it’s always a joy for me to get to sit there and hear other people talk so highly of our players in Kingsburg,” Hodges said. “It’s great to honor these players that did receive the votes and the overall awards from the other coaches. It’s a unique environment where you get to hear conversations of other coaches about your players.”
It was another memorable season for Kingsburg, who won its fourth straight Central Section title in February. The Vikings defeated San Joaquin Memorial 3-0 in the Division III finals.
Kingsburg earned its first state playoff win in a 2-0 victory over No. 5 seed Ripon in the first round of the CIF Northern Regional Division IV playoffs on March 3. Two days later, the Vikings fell 1-0 to eventual champion Branson, the division’s top seed. Kingsburg was the No. 4 seed in the bracket.
“I get a front row seat to the work and the time and the dedication and the commitment that these girls have put into the program,” Hodges said. “We talk very often that it’s about the journey, not the destination. Yeah, we were one game short of hosting that regional championship, but I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
The Vikings ended the season at 21-8-2 and 12-0 in the CSL - the fourth straight year that the Vikings went undefeated against league opponents. It was the fourth consecutive year that the program won 20 games in a season and the fourth straight time that the team won the CSL title.
Aceves named CSL Defensive Player of the Year
Selma’s Julie Aceves ends her prep career as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
Aceves was a defender for a Bears team that went 14-10 overall and 6-6 in the CSL. Last season, Aceves was on the Second Team.
As a team, Selma had three players that earned All-League recognition.
Mya Rosas and Jasmine Lozano were voted to the First Team while Anela Zamora was named to the Second Team.
The Bears’ season ended in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals after a 3-1 loss to top-seeded Kingsburg. Selma was the No. 8 seed in a nine-team bracket. The Bears defeated No. 9 seed Reedley 2-0 in a play-in game on Feb. 14.
Selma didn’t post stats on MaxPreps or Scorebook Live.
