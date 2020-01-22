After a Central Sequoia League winning season for Kingsburg, the Vikings had several players that earned All-League recognition including brothers Shoji Shinkawa and Seiji Shinkawa.
Shoji Shinkawa was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year and Seiji Shinkawa earned the CSL Defensive Player of the Year. They both earned First Team Recognition along with their yearly honors.
Vikings coach Grant Garcia said Shoji, the younger of the two, was the team’s leader in scoring and assists.
“He always seems to have a complete understanding and just makes wise moves and just takes advantage of the opportunities he’s given on offense,” Garcia said. “He works well with the team also. He knows where the players are in the pool, positioned on our team, as well as defensive players so he just uses all his abilities for that advantage.”
When talking about Seiji, Garcia said the older Shinkawa brother also has a great understanding of the game, especially on the defensive side.
“He played the two-meter guard for us all season and nothing was able to get past him,” Garcia said. “It was great to see him shut down many many hole sets and it’s just huge to have that on a team.”
You have free articles remaining.
Along with the Shinkawa brothers, goalie Dillion Jack earned First Team honors. Hayden Yakiligian and Jace Peterson were named to the Second Team giving the Vikings a combined five All-CSL selections, which was tied for the most in the league. Exeter also had five total selections.
Selma and Hanford West each had three selections and Dinuba had two. The first and second teams each featured nine players. The Vikings tied for the most first teamers (three) and second teamers (two).
Other local players to earn All-League recognition were Liam Chase, Peyton Allbritten and goalie William Winter of the Bears. Chase was named to the First Team while Allbritten and Winter were placed on the Second Team.
Malakai Chavez and Marcus Valdez of Selma weren’t named on either team, but they were recognized on the honorable mention list. There were only three players that earned honorable mention with the other one being Exeter’s Tucker Powell.
Hanford West’s Forrest Thompson and Jacob Aurelio of the Monarchs were named the CSL’s co-Most Valuable Players and Huskies’ coach Anthony Castellani was awarded the league’s Coach of the Year. Castellani led Hanford West to a 19-9 overall and to a second place finish in the CSL with a 6-2 mark.
Kingsburg were the CSL champions with an 8-0 record to go along with an overall 16-9 mark. The Vikings fell short of a CIF Central Section title appearance after losing 5-2 to No. 3 seeded Atascadero in the Division II semifinals. Kingsburg was the No. 10 seed and pulled off upsets in the first round and in the quarterfinals. The Vikings opened the playoffs with a 10-9 victory over No. 7 Hoover, followed by a 10-7 quarterfinals win against No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial 10-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.