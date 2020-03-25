You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
All-CSL Boys Soccer: Nine local players earn All-League honors
0 comments

All-CSL Boys Soccer: Nine local players earn All-League honors

{{featured_button_text}}
2019-20 All-CSL Boys Soccer Selections

In this December 18, 2019 Enterprise Recorder File Photo, Kingsburg's Carlos Antonio (left) and Selma's Paul Ortiz battle for possession during the second half of a Central Sequoia League game at Vikings Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 12. Antonio and Ortiz were both named the 2019-20 Central Sequoia League First Team. 

 Jeremiah Martinez

Selma and Kingsburg high schools were represented on the 2019-20 All-Central Sequoia League boys soccer teams. The First and Second Teams each featured a total of 12 selections with a combined nine local players earning All-League recognition.

Selma

Paul Ortiz and Edward Carranza were voted to the First Team while Bryan Juarez and Pedro Rangel earned Second Team honors.

The Bears finished the 2019-20 campaign at 11-9-2 overall and placed second in the CSL at 10-2. Dinuba won its fifth CSL championship in six years with a 12-0 record this season.

As the No. 11 seed, Selma’s season ended with a 3-1 loss to No. 6 seed Porterville in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs.

The Bears didn’t post stats on MaxPreps or Scorebook Live.

Kingsburg

Carlos Antonio and Jacob Torres earned First Team recognition while Emmanuel Ventura, Conner Thompson and Jacob Shelby were named to the Second Team.

The 2019-20 campaign was the Vikings’ best season under Steven Vargas, who recently resigned as head coach. Kingsburg was 11-15-1 overall and 5-6-1 in the CSL this season.

The Vikings’ season ended in the first round of CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs after a 5-0 loss to No. 6 seed Lindsay. Kingsburg was the No. 11 seed in the playoffs.

Full season stats for the Vikings were not posted on Maxpreps or Scorebook Live.

All members of the First and Second Teams were voted on by the league’s coaches. Each coach can nominate their players, but they aren’t allowed to vote for them.

The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

All-Central Sequoia League

Most Valuable Player

Jorge Duran, Dinuba

Offensive Player of the Year

Santiago Rodriguez, Dinuba

Defensive Player of the Year

Andres Mendoza, Dinuba

Goalkeeper of the Year

Hilde Chavez, Dinuba

Coach of the Year

Ramiro Rodriguez, Dinuba

First Team

Carlos Antonio, Kingsburg

Jacob Torres, Kingsburg

Paul Ortiz, Selma

Edward Carranza, Selma

Bruno VanVliet, Central Valley Christian

Trey Kortsier, Central Valley Christian

Lance Flieman, Hanford West

Rey Castaneda, Hanford West

Anthony Vazquez, Dinuba

Sergio Alanis, Exeter

Miguel Lara, Exeter

Josh Cabaluna, Immanuel 

Second Team

Brayan Juarez, Selma 

Pedro Rangel, Selma

Immanuel Ventura, Kingsburg

Connor Thompson, Kingsburg

Jacob Shelby, Kingsburg

Byron Victoriano, Central Valley Christian

Fabian Gutierrez, Hanford West

Giovanni Bello, Hanford West

John Bautista, Exeter

Alan Quintero, Exeter

Cristobal Ramos, Dinuba, 

Alan Gallo, Dinuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News