All-CSL Boys Soccer: Nine local players earn All-League honors

Selma and Kingsburg high schools were represented on the 2019-20 All-Central Sequoia League boys soccer teams. The First and Second Teams each featured a total of 12 selections with a combined nine local players earning All-League recognition.
Selma
Paul Ortiz and Edward Carranza were voted to the First Team while Bryan Juarez and Pedro Rangel earned Second Team honors.
The Bears finished the 2019-20 campaign at 11-9-2 overall and placed second in the CSL at 10-2. Dinuba won its fifth CSL championship in six years with a 12-0 record this season.
As the No. 11 seed, Selma’s season ended with a 3-1 loss to No. 6 seed Porterville in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs.
The Bears didn’t post stats on MaxPreps or Scorebook Live.
Kingsburg
Carlos Antonio and Jacob Torres earned First Team recognition while Emmanuel Ventura, Conner Thompson and Jacob Shelby were named to the Second Team.
The 2019-20 campaign was the Vikings’ best season under Steven Vargas, who recently resigned as head coach. Kingsburg was 11-15-1 overall and 5-6-1 in the CSL this season.
The Vikings’ season ended in the first round of CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs after a 5-0 loss to No. 6 seed Lindsay. Kingsburg was the No. 11 seed in the playoffs.
Full season stats for the Vikings were not posted on Maxpreps or Scorebook Live.
All members of the First and Second Teams were voted on by the league’s coaches. Each coach can nominate their players, but they aren’t allowed to vote for them.
