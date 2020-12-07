A million donated masks go to ag workers

TULARE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact California, Bank of America has donated one million surgical masks to support essential agricultural workers across the state. Of those, 200,000 will be sent to the Fresno County Agricultural Commissioner to distribute to farmworkers in the county.
This Bank of America mask donation is in addition to the 174,000 masks and 800 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer the Bank’s Fresno market recently donated to six Fresno and Tulare County nonprofits, including 50,000 to the Central Valley Farmworker Foundation, 46,000 to the Healthy Harvest program, and 16,000 to the Latino Mayor’s Coalition. The bank this year has also provided over $570,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to nonprofits in the two counties.
Throughout the pandemic, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has partnered with businesses and organizations to distribute additional supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to California’s essential workers.
“Partnerships with the private sector has been invaluable as we continue to respond to the pandemic and the needs of our essential workers. We are thankful for Bank of America’s donation of one million surgical masks which demonstrates we are truly in this together,” said Abby Browning, Chief, Cal OES Office of Private Sector and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Coordination.
Providing PPE to frontline workers is an important part of COVID-19 response by augmenting existing efforts to protect the health and safety of those in our critical sectors.
“As a major employer and essential business in California, Bank of America understands that we have a responsibility to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community in these challenging times,” said Thong Nguyen, Vice Chairman, Bank of America. “With our donation of one million PPE masks to the State Office of Emergency Services for distribution to our agriculture workers who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, we are helping to protect essential workers and the critical supply chain that feeds much of our nation.”
The million surgical masks will be provided to agricultural commissioners in Imperial, Fresno, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties who will coordinate distribution to agricultural workers in those communities.
Cal OES’ Office of Private Sector and NGO Coordination has a strong history of working through partnerships with private sector, philanthropic, and non-governmental organizations during emergency response and recovery including the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018 Camp Fire, 2017 North Bay Fires and numerous other emergencies.
