A familiar feeling: Vikings win fourth straight Central Section title

KINGSBURG - New division, no problem.
Kingsburg captured its fourth consecutive CIF Central Section title after defeating San Joaquin Memorial 3-0 in the Division III finals at Vikings Stadium on Friday.
It was the Vikings first title in D-III after being moved up to the division prior to the season. The program’s previous three championships were in Division IV. The Panthers were vying for their first title since 2006. Kingsburg was the bracket’s top seed while San Joaquin Memorial was No. 3.
“I’m excited, I'm so excited,” Vikings coach Scott Hodges said. “It was a fun night. I absolutely love these girls and it’s fun to celebrate with them.”
Marissa Montelongo scored twice in the first half - recording goals in the 11th and 24th minute - leading the Vikings to a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Denise Elias scored the third goal of the night on a free kick in the 75th minute. Montelongo was a goal shy of her third consecutive hat trick in the postseason and finished the Central Section playoffs with eight goals. It was her 11th time this season of scoring at least two goals in a game.
The two seniors have been among the program’s cornerstones, as Montelongo was part of all four section title winning teams while Elias was on three of them. Senior Emma Price was also a vital member for all four championship squads.
Celebrating her fourth championship in soccer, it’s a feeling Montelongo is familiar with, but this one holds the most value for her.
“This one honestly feels so much better,” an emotional Montelongo said. “With my knee injury, I didn’t think I was going to come back as quick as I did, but since I did, I just worked so hard and this feels like the perfect result that I wanted.”
Montelongo missed 11 games this season after suffering a torn meniscus and spraining an anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 3 match with Clovis North. Montelongo was shedding tears when reflecting on her adversity of dealing with the injury and the role her teammates played in coping with her throughout that time.
“I can’t thank them enough,” Montelongo said. “I could not be where I am without them and there’s just my sisters and I can’t wait to take on state with them.”
Thinking about the previous times they won, Elias said the fourth title will be her most memorable.
“This one is different because it’s senior year,” Elias said. “I’m not going to be able to be in the culture again. The atmosphere with them is just incredible. They’re like sisters.”
Elias’ free kick occurred a minute after Montelongo missed scoring her third goal on two different occasions. Prior to the play, Hodges yelled from the sideline “Denise, this is your shot” and the midfielder seized the opportunity.
“Coach Scott and all the coaches have so much confidence in me and that makes me want to be the best,” Elias said.
Montelongo put the Vikings on the board after goalkeeper Brianna Vela set up the striker on a long pass. Montelongo dribbled past defenders toward the box after the long ball.
On her second goal, Montelongo created a scoring opportunity, dribbling through defenders after a pass from Jolyssa Venegas. Montelongo attempted her shot in the right side of the box. Montelongo missed two shots prior to that goal with one sailing over the top post and a penalty kick that went in the same spot.
San Joaquin Memorial struggled to break through Kingsburg’s backline, as some of the Panthers’ limited opportunities came on free kicks. Both kicks happened with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Aaliyah Herrera missed the first kick after a foul was called on Elias. Panthers’ leading scorer Logan Nidy missed on the second kick, which was attempted after a foul on Shelby Reed.
Nidy had another scoring opportunity in the second half, dribbling around defenders before kicking the ball straight to Vela. It was one of five saves for the goalie.
It was a dominating playoff run for the Vikings, who outscored opponents 11-2 in three games. Kingsburg defeated Selma 3-1 in the quarterfinals and beat Templeton 5-1 in the semifinals. Kingsburg had a first round bye, as the division featured nine teams on the bracket.
In the semifinals, Montelongo scored her second consecutive hat trick and Elias and Makayla Brumfield each had a goal.
“One of our pieces in our culture is ‘Show up and do the work’ and that’s what they did all year,” Hodges said. “The relationships that we built are really special. I told them ‘It’s not about tonight, it’s about the journey we’ve been on together’ and that’s what makes this group so special.”
All eyes on state
The focus for the Vikings will shift to their fourth consecutive appearance in the CIF State Regional playoffs. In the previous three years, Kingsburg was eliminated in the first round with last year’s loss coming in the Northern California Division IV playoffs.
As the No. 4 seed, the Vikings lost 1-0 to No. 5 Miramonte, who eventually won the title. In Kingsburg’s first two appearances, the Vikings lost in penalty kicks.
In 2018, the Vikings lost 5-3 in a penalty shootout to Westminster in the Southern California Division IV playoffs. The game was decided on penalty kicks after overtime ended in a 1-1 tie. Kingsburg was the No. 4 seed and it was the Vikings’ first time hosting a state playoff game.
The Vikings fell in a similar fashion in 2017, losing 6-5 on penalty kicks to Viewpoint in the SoCal Division IV playoffs. A 1-1 tie after overtime forced a penalty shootout. Kingsburg was the No. 5 seed in the program’s first state playoff appearance.
After dealing with heartbreak for the past three years, the team is eager to get over the hump and conquer the program’s next step of hoisting a state regional plaque.
“Three more games,” Hodges said. “We’re shooting for a state regional championship.”
The brackets for both the NorCal and SoCal regional playoffs will be available on the CIF State website on Sunday, March 1.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com