A familiar feeling: Vikings win fourth straight Central Section title

Celebrating her fourth championship in soccer, it’s a feeling Montelongo is familiar with, but this one holds the most value for her.

“This one honestly feels so much better,” an emotional Montelongo said. “With my knee injury, I didn’t think I was going to come back as quick as I did, but since I did, I just worked so hard and this feels like the perfect result that I wanted.”

Montelongo missed 11 games this season after suffering a torn meniscus and spraining an anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 3 match with Clovis North. Montelongo was shedding tears when reflecting on her adversity of dealing with the injury and the role her teammates played in coping with her throughout that time.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Montelongo said. “I could not be where I am without them and there’s just my sisters and I can’t wait to take on state with them.”

Thinking about the previous times they won, Elias said the fourth title will be her most memorable.

“This one is different because it’s senior year,” Elias said. “I’m not going to be able to be in the culture again. The atmosphere with them is just incredible. They’re like sisters.”