Kingsburg woman arrested after car theft in Selma

SELMA – A Kingsburg woman was arrested July 5 after allegedly attempting to trespass at a local senior mobile home park in Selma and then stealing a car from a neighbor.
The woman was later identified as Rosa Hernandez Chavarria, 29, of Kingsburg.
Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez said in a press release officers are already aware of Chavarria as she’s suspected of setting a car on fire, stealing a marijuana plant and trespassing just two days prior to this incident.
“Selma officers are quite familiar with the suspect,” Chief Gomez said. “Her family is in Kingsburg, however she lives a meth-induced transient lifestyle spending a significant amount of her time in the Selma.”
Selma Police were first alerted that the woman was attempting to get onto the property of McCall Village, 1701 E. Dinuba Ave. at 8 a.m. July 5.
The mobile home park manager was able to prevent Chavarria from getting onto the property. However, she then walked onto a property at 10158 E. Dinuba Ave., which falls in the jurisdiction of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The mobile home park manager saw Chavarria drive off the property in a newer Ford Edge and suspected the car did not belong to her. It was confirmed Chavarria stole the Ford once she found the keys in the car.
Selma Officers were alerted to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle and at 12:35 p.m., an officer spotted Chavarria driving the stolen Ford. The officer made an enforcement stop at Rose and Mitchell avenues, placing her in custody.
Chavarria admitted she stole the Ford after locating the ignition keys in the vehicle.
She is also suspected of setting fire to a Chevrolet Tahoe parked at Young and Fourth streets two days prior to this incident.
Shortly after the police were called that time, Chavarria stole a grown marijuana plant from another neighbor. Officers found Chavarria a block away at Sylvia and Fourth streets. She was in the front yard of a residence watering the lawn. The residents at the house did not know Chavarria, nor did they know why she was watering their lawn.
In this most case, Chavarria was booked at Fresno County Jail on charges of stealing a vehicle, being in possession of stolen property, violating felony probation and being an unlicensed driver.
