KINGSBURG – A new mode of transportation may be coming to town and will be unveiled at the Aug. 7 Kingsburg City Council meeting. The meetings start at 6 p.m. and take place in Council Chambers at 1401 Draper St.
The Fresno County Rural Transit Agency approved a $300,000 purchase of a trolley for Kingsburg.
The idea for the trolley came from discussions between Mayor Michelle Roman and FCTRA General Manager Moses Stites while visiting the city’s Historic Train Depot.
Stites has identified a 2017 unit that could be acquired within four to six weeks. The trolley is currently in Indiana. The unit is on hold given there are other interested parties, a report from City Manager Alex Henderson shows. Staff and FCTRA are seeking council direction to move forward with the purchase.
The 32-foot, 27-passenger trolley would be owned by Kingsburg and could be used for different advertising and rental opportunities.
Several needs regarding owning the trolley will be discussed by Council including maintenance, driver training, insurance, fuel and the color design for the trolley.
Stites will be in attendance to answer questions regarding the proposal. A similar trolley, operated by the City of Clovis, will park near Council Chambers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Council and the public to view.
Also on the agenda are:
- Applications for Prop 68 monies to make improvements at Athwal, Heritage and the Kingsburg Dog parks.
- Wage schedule changes for Kingsburg Firefighters, the after-school recreation staff and City Manager’s contract.
- An update from the Kingsburg Fire Department by Fire Chief Daniel Perkins.
- An Economic Development Committee report on agri-tourism by City Manager Alex Henderson.
- A social media policy discussion presented by attorney Michael Noland.
- An amendment to the City’s façade and alley improvement grant guidelines.
- Mosquito abatement properties
- Council reports and staff communications
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.