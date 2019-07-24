KINGSBURG – Two Kingsburg students are among 12 high schoolers who were selected to work with faculty physicians this summer at University of California, San Francisco - Fresno to research health issues and examine data.
The students are taking part in the 32nd UCSF Fresno Summer Biomedical Internship Program. The incoming seniors are paired with faculty members to work on research projects for two months over the summer.
Kingsburg High’s Saneh Kahlon and Luciana Melgar were the local students selected. Other students were chosen from Clovis, Fresno and Merced.
Kahlon is beingmentored by Dr. Alya Ahmad, an associate clinical professor with the Department of Pediatrics at UCSF Fresno.
Melgar is being mentored by Dr. Mark Stecker, PhD, who is the chief of neurology at UCSF Fresno.
“Our hope is that by introducing students to careers in health and the health sciences, they will be inspired to pursue related careers that enable them to put their education and talents to work to help improve health in the San Joaquin Valley,” Tiffany Robinson said. She coordinates the UCSF Fresno SBI Program.
Their research projects involve: cancer; changes in use of anti-hyperglycemic medications to treat diabetes; complex pediatrics care and outcomes; congenital syphilis; diabetes and endocrine-educational websites; food databases; genetics; post-operative fever; pre-term birth interventions; and hip preservation.
Students also visited Fresno Chaffee Zoo to learn about snake safety, snakebite first aid and observed a veterinary procedure.
Students from Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare counties may apply to the SBI. They are selected based on academic merit, questionnaire responses, interviews and letters of recommendation from their teachers. In addition to research experiences, students also participate in field trips, lectures and discussions with medical residents and medical students.
For details, visit www.fresno.ucsf.edu/summer-biomedical-internship-program// or email sbi@fresno.ucsf.edu or call 499-6423.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.