KINGSBURG – The first of the Kingsburg Summer Band Concerts for the 2019 season is June 20. This is the 133rd year of the concerts as the program started in 1887.
Conductor Dale Engstrom said the tradition has been such a long-standing part of his life that it’s simply part of what makes summer complete.
“I’m looking forward to once again enjoying a part of my summer since I can remember. I’ve always attended the band concerts, either as a kid, or playing in the band or conducting. I think it’s in my DNA. Summer just wouldn’t be the same without it!”
The concerts will take place every Thursday night starting at 8 p.m. for six weeks until July 25 at Memorial Park, 1601 Sierra St., Kingsburg. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted and food vendors will be on hand. The weekly Kingsburg Chamber Farmer’s Market will coincide with the concerts as well and start at 5 p.m.
Mike Schofield will continue to serve as guest conductor and Randy McFarland will continue as the concerts’ announcer.
It isn’t merely the routine of the concerts that Engstrom said he’s looking forward to, but the caliber and variety of guest soloists as well.
“We have some top-notch soloists again this year,” he said.
Since there’s typically an audience of 1,000 people at the concerts, visitors are encouraged to come early, bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket or take advantage of the Memorial Park benches already in place in front of the concert amphitheater.
Jay Crone is the first guest soloist on June 20. He’ll be featured in jazz composer legend Sammy Nestico’s “Reflections.”
Crone has taught at Virginia Tech and is principal trombone of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra and the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival Orchestra.
He soloed and performed as a chamber musician in the Europe, Asia and South America at many conferences and festivals. He has also been a collaborative pianist in voice and instrumental recitals throughout the United States, including performances with members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Florida Orchestra, among others.
Crone holds degrees from the University of Southern California, Yale University and California State University, Fresno.
The schedule continues as follows:
- June 27 - “Sound of the Drum,” featuring drummer Joe Lizama.
- July 4 - “A Salute to America,” featuring patriotic music, violinist Yuliya Hess and vocalists Kevin and Melody Memley.
- July 11 - “Musicals and More,” featuring vocal soloist Brian Lummis.
- July 18 - “Surprise theme,” featuring vocalist Julie Bernsen.
- July 25 - “Music You’ll Remember,” featuring California State University, Fresno’s Choral Director Cari Earnhart and concluding with cannons and church chimes in the “1812 Overture.”
To watch videos or for more information, log on to https://www.kingsburgcityband.com/index.html. See previous year’s performances at https://vimeo.com/showcase/2950957.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.