Kingsburg students: Perfect scores

Kingsburg Elementary students earning perfect scores on the annual standardized state test were recognized at a recent board meeting.

 Contributed by: Kingsburg Elementary

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District recently announced the names of students who earned perfect scores on the 2019 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test.

Some students earned perfect scores in English Language Arts, some in math and some in both categories. The students were recognized at a recent KECSD Board meeting. They are, in alphabetical order and by subject:

English Language Arts

Leyann Abdelfattah

Cole Adams

Balta Aguirre

Alessia Ambriz

Asher Bartel

Brielle Benslay

Carmen Caballero

Averie Croissant

Ethan Deaver

Grace Fan

Maycee Givens

Bryer Glover

Kate Guerrero

Emmanuel Gutierrez

Sophia Guzman

Marlee Hard

Evan Martinez

Faith Merrill

Jade Perez

Ashni Purewal

Lorne Rogers

Kaitlyn Sanchez

Emily Valencia

Kennedi Warren

Elyse Heffron Watamura

Emma Wiest

Math

Onnika Aguirre

Nathaniel Bahne

Dennis Fan

Naomi Rice

Mason Sawatzky

Avery Wickham

Joshua Willems

English Language Arts and Math

Madison Fall

Rachael Farley

Samuel Farley

Trista Fry

Hunter Jackson

Ryan Merrill

Nick Palm

Elijah Rice

Eli Yokota

