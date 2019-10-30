KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District recently announced the names of students who earned perfect scores on the 2019 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test.
Some students earned perfect scores in English Language Arts, some in math and some in both categories. The students were recognized at a recent KECSD Board meeting. They are, in alphabetical order and by subject:
English Language Arts
Leyann Abdelfattah
Cole Adams
Balta Aguirre
Alessia Ambriz
Asher Bartel
Brielle Benslay
Carmen Caballero
Averie Croissant
Ethan Deaver
Grace Fan
Maycee Givens
Bryer Glover
Kate Guerrero
Emmanuel Gutierrez
Sophia Guzman
Marlee Hard
Evan Martinez
Faith Merrill
Jade Perez
Ashni Purewal
Lorne Rogers
Kaitlyn Sanchez
Emily Valencia
Kennedi Warren
Elyse Heffron Watamura
Emma Wiest
Math
Onnika Aguirre
Nathaniel Bahne
Dennis Fan
Naomi Rice
Mason Sawatzky
Avery Wickham
Joshua Willems
English Language Arts and Math
Madison Fall
Rachael Farley
Samuel Farley
Trista Fry
Hunter Jackson
Ryan Merrill
Nick Palm
Elijah Rice
Eli Yokota
