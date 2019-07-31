{{featured_button_text}}
Kingsburg student: OSU

Kingsburg’s Cesar A. Rangel was named to Oregon State University’s honor roll for the 2019 spring semester.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A Kingsburg student has been named to Oregon State University’s honor roll for the spring semester.

A press release sent by OSU included senior Cesar A. Rangel, who is majoring in history, as having earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Rangel was among students who earned the ranking on the university’s Scholastic Honor Roll for the spring term 2019.

A total of 1,327 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,352 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

