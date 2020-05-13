You are the owner of this article.
Kingsburg student inducted into honor society
Kingsburg student inducted into honor society

Kingsburg: Megan Morton

Kingsburg’s Megan Morton was recently inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at California State University, Fresno.

 Laura Brown

KINGSBURG – California State University, Fresno, student Megan Morton has been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Morton is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

