KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High’s Eliza Guzman was one of nearly a dozen area high school students to receive a scholarship from Adventist Health volunteers, the faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system announced recently.
Each year, volunteers use fundraising money to help high school seniors pursue higher education with the intent to enter medical fields.
The scholarship amounts range from $500 to $2,000. Guzman earned one of the $1,000 scholarships. The scholarship was presented by Volunteer Committee Chair Ines Hernandez of Selma.
Incoming high school seniors interested in applying for scholarships in 2020 may inquire about applications with their school counselors at the beginning of the calendar year.
Adventist Health in the Central Valley is part of Adventist Health and serves more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities.
