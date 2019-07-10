KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High School graduate Zachary Wilson was named as one of the California Table Grape Commission’s scholarship recipients.
Scholarships were awarded to seven students from grape-growing regions of the state who will be attending either a California university or vocational school.
Four field-worker scholarships were awarded: one for a $3,500 two-year award for study at a vocational school and three $20,000 four-year awards for study at a California University. Three $20,000 four-year agricultural scholarships for study at a California university were also awarded.
Wilson graduated Kingsburg High School with a 3.95 grade point average. He was a four-year honor roll student, the Associated Student Body vice president and a member of Future Farmers of America where he won numerous awards.
Wilson plans to attend California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo and will major in both agricultural sciences and agricultural business with the career goal of owning an agricultural business.
Since 1985, the California Table Grape Commission has awarded scholarships to children of table grape field workers. More than 130 students have received scholarships to attend vocational schools, community colleges and California universities.
In 2012, the commission created a new scholarship program, one designed to encourage those who want to study and work in the agriculture industry with an emphasis in the table grape industry. To date the program has helped 27 students attend four-year California universities.
