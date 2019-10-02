KINGSBURG – Stan Ruiz was among veterans from California’s Senate District 12 honored by Senator Anna M. Caballero on Sept. 17.
The Outstanding Veterans Certificate of Recognition was presented to acknowledge Ruiz’s sacrifices during Vietnam and community involvement in Kingsburg.
“Your time in the United States Marines serving during the Vietnam War Era with the First Force Recon Company is an impressive testament to your commitment to our country,” Caballero wrote. She thanked Ruiz for returning and demonstrating leadership in co-founding the town’s Veteran’s Day Celebration, serving as the past-president of the Seawolves Swim Team, serving twice as the President of the Lions Club and on the Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce Board.
“Thank you for your service and continued community involvement,” the certificate reads.
