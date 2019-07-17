KINGSBURG – As part of our ongoing series of “Remember When?” stories, some Kingsburg residents shared some recollections from their childhood when life was simpler and family and friends are what were treasured most.
Sean Woods shared a memory of growing up on his grandparents’ ranch near Wildwood Express trucking southwest of town.
“Yes we are Woods [and] they are Woods, but we’re not related. My memory is turning on the irrigation pumps and flooding out the whole front lawn and flower beds and going wild in the several inches of cold water. In the mid-summer sun there just was nothing cooler than your own personal flood.”
Sue Loftin Coleman shared a memory from 1970 when she was eight years old.
“We come to Kingsburg to camp at Royal Oak Resort. What ensued was a 49-year friendship with Marci Oliver Carter, her entire family and the charming little town called Kingsburg. Both my children have graduated from Kingsburg High. It is home and I am blessed.”
Send your “Remember When?” entry to editor@selmaenterprise.com as a Word document. Keep submissions to 350 words in length. Photographs regarding your memory may also be submitted. Please identify those in the photos, if you can recall their names. For details, call 583-2427.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.