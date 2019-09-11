KINGSBURG – Kingsburg’s new Fire Chief Daniel Perkins shared details of the special re-opening ceremonies for Fire Station #2 taking place Sept. 11.
The station, at 1880 S. Bethel Ave., has been unoccupied for many years but will be reopened with new staff and equipment thanks in part to Measure E funds. The station can house six Fire Department personnel and three apparatus.
On re-opening day, a crew of two will be on hand and will then be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with firefighter paramedics staffing one ambulance. Fire response will still come from Station #1.
A Flag Ceremony at 8:46 a.m. commemorating the events of 9/11 starts off the day’s activities. Tours of the Fire Station start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
You have free articles remaining.
After the Rotary Club presentation at noon, refreshments will be served.
The choking training and street CPR demonstrations will be 3-7 p.m. Since fewer than 20 percent of residents are trained to administer CPR, the goal is to increase citizens’ participation. Street CPR involves only compressions and increases a person’s survival rate by 200 to 300 percent.
Explorers will give tours of the station and share informational hand-outs about the Explorer Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.