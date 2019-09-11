{{featured_button_text}}
Kingsburg reopens: CPR demos

Choking training and street CPR demonstrations will be part of the activities for the re-opening of Kingsburg’s Fire Station #2 on Sept. 11.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg’s new Fire Chief Daniel Perkins shared details of the special re-opening ceremonies for Fire Station #2 taking place Sept. 11.

The station, at 1880 S. Bethel Ave., has been unoccupied for many years but will be reopened with new staff and equipment thanks in part to Measure E funds. The station can house six Fire Department personnel and three apparatus.

On re-opening day, a crew of two will be on hand and will then be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with firefighter paramedics staffing one ambulance. Fire response will still come from Station #1.

A Flag Ceremony at 8:46 a.m. commemorating the events of 9/11 starts off the day’s activities. Tours of the Fire Station start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

After the Rotary Club presentation at noon, refreshments will be served.

The choking training and street CPR demonstrations will be 3-7 p.m. Since fewer than 20 percent of residents are trained to administer CPR, the goal is to increase citizens’ participation. Street CPR involves only compressions and increases a person’s survival rate by 200 to 300 percent.

Explorers will give tours of the station and share informational hand-outs about the Explorer Program.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

