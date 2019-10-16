KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District has kicked off its second Kingsburg Reads One Book community read program with a variety of school, home and community projects based on the book, “Charlotte’s Web.”
In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Wes Sever and Assistant Superintendent Melanie Sembritzki let parents know of the students would receive a copy of the book by E.B. White and that students would read the book with family members over the next weeks.
“We are personally asking you to make time in your family’s busy day for this special activity,” the letter read. “Not only will students in our district be reading the same book, at the same time, joining us are students from Clay School, Kings River School, Traver School and Valley Children’s Hospital. We thank members of our community who generously donated monies to help fund books for Children’s Hospital.”
The goal of the Kingsburg Reads One Book program is to build a community of readers. Everyone - students, parents, teachers, administrators and support staff - will all be reading together.
Parents are encouraged to share the book with their children at home, follow the reading schedule and check out the videotaped guest readers that will posted at the District’s website beginning Oct. 14 at https://www.kesd.org/Page/400.
At school, students will be invited to answer trivia questions to get them excited about the reading. Classes will discuss the book throughout the month and in the community, there will be special events involving Kingsburg’s downtown businesses. More information will be sent home regarding those activities.
Kingsburg Reads One Book is a novel program in that children throughout the community will be reading the same book, at the same time.
“We encourage you to continue reading chapter books with your children even when they are able to read by themselves. We know that you will enjoy this special reading time with your children. We hope to talk with both you and your student sometime this month about Charlotte, Fern, Wilbur and the wonderful lessons learned and friendships that develop.”
During halftime at the Kingsburg High Varsity Football game versus Dinuba High on Oct. 18, a gunny sack race will take place involving mascots. The Kingsburg Reads One Book - Mascot Races will help purchase books for children atValley Children’s Hospital.
Registration is $50 to participate. Racers provide their own costume and will dress up in something that represents your business or service club or character from a favorite storybook.
For more details on the mascot race, contact the District at 897-2331 or Sembritzki at msembritzki@kesd.org.
