KINGSBURG – Kingsburg is complying with the new California Voters Choice Act by announcing its new voting procedures in time for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
Registered voters in Fresno County, including the City of Kingsburg, will receive a Vote-by-Mail Ballot 28 days before Election Day. Voters will have three ways to return their ballot:
- Mail the ballot
- Drop the ballot in a secure county ballot drop box
- Visit any vote center in the county
Vote Centers are replacing traditional polling places. Voters will have the freedom to cast a ballot in-person at any vote center in their county instead of being tied to a single polling location. Vote centers look and feel like polling places, but provide additional modern features to make voting easy and convenient.
At any vote center in a participating county (Fresno County), a voter may:
- Vote in-person
- Drop off their ballot
- Get a replacement ballot
- Vote using an accessible voting machine
- Get help and voting material in multiple languages
- Register to vote or update their voter registration
You have free articles remaining.
Kingsburg’s permanent Vote Center will be the Historic Kingsburg Southern Pacific Railroad Depot located at 1465 California St., Kingsburg.
The Vote Center will be open to the public for four days:
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, March 2
- 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 (Election Day)
Additional information can be found at the California Secretary of State website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voters-choice-act/about-vca/.
More information is also on the Fresno County Clerks Office website: https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/county-clerk-registrar-of-voters.
For local details, contact Kingsburg City Clerk Abigail Palsgaard at apalsgaard@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov; 897-6520 or in person at City Hall, 1401 Draper St., Kingsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.