Kingsburg Police: Weapons retrieved

The Kingsburg Police Department removed a number of firearms from two Selma locations and arrested Kingsburg’s Dominic Castellanos and Selma’s Nathan Perez, both 19, on charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm and other related charges.

KINGSBURG – Two men, one each from Kingsburg and Selma, were arrested by Kingsburg police officers and the Fresno County Adult Compliance Team, KPD Chief Neil Dadian said in a press release issued today, Aug. 8.

Arrested were Kingsburg’s Dominic Castellanos and Selma’s Nathan Perez, both 19. They were arrested on charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm and other related charges. 

The arrests were made on Aug. 7 and four search warrants were served on that same day and Aug. 8 in Selma, Kingsburg and unincorporated Fresno County near Selma. A number of firearms were taken from both Selma locations. 

The arrests were a result of a shooting investigation that occurred in mid-July in Kingsburg. Both men are also suspected of another Kingsburg shooting that occurred in February 2018. Charges in that case are still pending. 

Kingsburg police were also assisted by Fresno County MAGEC during this investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Lee Forlines at 909-4847.

