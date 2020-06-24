Kingsburg names new public works director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – Daniel Galvez has been announced as the City of Kingsburg’s new public works director, City Manager Alex Henderson said.

The appointment comes as the former Director Darren Hays retired in April. Galvez will officially begin working for the City July 1.

Henderson described their new public works director as a “conscientious, community-oriented professional with experience in operations, administration and leadership within rural, public works, finance and community services departments.”

Galvez earned an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Reedley College and a Bachelor of Science Business Administration in Accountancy from California State University, Fresno. He is fluent in Spanish and has worked the past nine years for the City of Sanger.

Galvez served nearly seven years in the public works department which oversees the following divisions: streets, parks, facilities, water, wastewater, disposal and recreation.