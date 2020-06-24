Kingsburg names new public works director

KINGSBURG – Daniel Galvez has been announced as the City of Kingsburg’s new public works director, City Manager Alex Henderson said.
The appointment comes as the former Director Darren Hays retired in April. Galvez will officially begin working for the City July 1.
Henderson described their new public works director as a “conscientious, community-oriented professional with experience in operations, administration and leadership within rural, public works, finance and community services departments.”
Galvez earned an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Reedley College and a Bachelor of Science Business Administration in Accountancy from California State University, Fresno. He is fluent in Spanish and has worked the past nine years for the City of Sanger.
Galvez served nearly seven years in the public works department which oversees the following divisions: streets, parks, facilities, water, wastewater, disposal and recreation.
Galvez has been active in the Sanger community as a member of the Sanger Community Task Force, Sanger Unified School Health Advisory Council and Sanger Unified LCAP Committee. He also sat on the California Parks and Recreation Society - Supervisor & Aquatics Section from 2013-2017. He is a School Site Council member and ELA for Reagan Elementary School, Sanger, as well as a Sanger Chamber of Commerce Ambassador from 2015-2016 and a Board Member from 2016-2019.
While employed with the City of Sanger, he was president and lead negotiator for the middle management group from 2015 - 2020.
Galvez said his goal is to work with the City of Kingsburg Public Works staff and continue to make Kingsburg one of the best places to live in the Valley.
He enjoys playing disc golf and traveling around California. He has been married to his wife, Chyrl for 17 years and they have two children.
