Kingsburg names new Fire Chief

KINGSBURG – Daniel Perkins has been named as Kingsburg’s new fire chief, City Manager Alex Henderson announced in a press release.
Kingsburg conducted a national search to fill the vacancy created when Fire Chief Tim Ray retired in 2018. Fire Chief Tim Sendelbach has been serving as in interim chief during the search. His service officially ends at the end of June.
Perkins started work officially June 19 and was described as a motivated, conscientious, community-oriented fire-service professional with numerous experiences in operations, administration and leadership within rural, dual-role, ALS fire service organizations, as well as large metropolitan fire service organizations. He has served nearly 30 years in fire and emergency services, including with American Ambulance, the Sanger Fire Department and 17 years with the Fresno Fire Department, where he retired in 2018 as a Battalion Chief.
Perkins is a member of International Society of Fire Service Instructors, Nor-Cal Training Officers
Association and serves as a volunteer instructor for the Fresno Symposium. He also sits as an advisor on the California Department of Education’s Public Safety Pathway Committee for Career Technical Education and volunteers as an advisory board member for Clovis Unified School Districts ROP Fire Science program.
He also volunteered at the Valley Regional Occupations Program by assisting in the development of their fire science program curriculum. He has served as the Fire Service Explorer advisor for Fresno as well as Sanger Fire Departments and has been a merit badge counselor for the local Sequoia Council of Scouting USA.
While employed for the Fresno Fire Department, Perkins was awarded a Medal of Valor in 2001 for the successful rescue of a citizen from a structure fire.
Chief Perkins will be ceremoniously sworn-in during the regular Council meeting July 17. The public is encouraged to attend.
