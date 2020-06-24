You are the owner of this article.
Kingsburg man arrested on molest charge
KINGSBURG – A Kingsburg man that was arrested on charges of molesting a child under the age of 18 has bonded out of custody, according to a press release from the Kingsburg Police Department.

KPD reports that a warrant for Luke Bese’s arrest was first issued May 29.

Kingsburg Police detectives arrested Bese, 27, during a traffic stop on June 8.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on $35,000 bail but later bonded out of custody.

If anyone has further information on this case, they are asked to call Det. Eric Vasquez or Sgt. Shaun Stephens at 897-4418.

