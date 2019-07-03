KINGSBURG – This week’s Kingsburg Summer Band concert on July 4 is themed “A Salute To America.”
“Since this concert falls on the 4th of July, we will be featuring music related to this great country of ours,” Conductor Dale Engstrom said.
The evening includes the weekly Kingsburg Farmers Market sponsored by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce. The market runs from 5-8 p.m. at Memorial Park.
VFW 6152 members will post the colors at the start of the concert which begins at 8 p.m. at Memorial Park as the Band performs Francis Scott Key’s “Star Spangled Banner.”
The night’s featured guest artists include local violinist Yuliya Hess and vocalists Kevin and Melody Memley.
Musical selections include “El Capitan,” “This Is My Country,” arranged by Jerry Brubaker, “America The Beautiful,” “Americans We,” “Civil War Reflections,” “Nations Prayer” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The Memleys will be featured in “A Cohan Salute,” “Armed Forces Salute” and Irving Berlin’s “America.” Hess will be featured in John Williams’ “Schindler’s List.”
Kevin A. Memley is a choral composer and pianist with more than 70 published works to his credit. His music has been performed around the world. He has conducted his works in Carnegie Hall, has been featured prominently in choral music conventions and is commissioned frequently for new works.
Memley is currently the full-time Music Minister of the Kingsburg Community Church. He directs the choir and encourages musical literacy in the Kingsburg community. He holds a Designated Subjects Credential in Multimedia from Fresno Pacific University and has taught music in public schools for 28 years.
Kevin is married to Melody Memley and three sons, Mark, John and Kyle.
Melody Memley is a teacher of the deaf and hard-of-hearing at American Union Elementary School for the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. She holds a B.A. and M.A in Communicative Sciences and Disorders with a concentration in Deaf Education from California State University, Fresno. She has also served as an itinerant DHH teacher, speech and listening skills teacher and teacher of the severely disabled in Merced and Atwater.
A musician since childhood, Melody has studied piano and voice, has performed at Carnegie Hall and Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre. She has sung with Fresno Pacific University’s San Joaquin Chorale and with the Kingsburg Community Church choir. She’s also lent her voice to the Kevin A. Memley Studio Chorale for 18 years, providing recordings for much of her husband’s compositions.
Hess initially was trained in Krasnodar, Russia and studied with Gurgen Sagomonov. After immigrating to United States with her family, she continued to study violin performance on full scholarship at Fresno Pacific. She also studied at Arizona State University and Fresno State studying with late Fresno Philharmonic Concertmaster Betti Iakovetti, Sequoia Symphony concertmaster Susan Doering, international soloist Frank Spinosa and she is now currently being coached by Limor Torren from Los Angeles.
Hess was a member of Russian Violin Ensemble of Sacramento, touring Gloria Quartet of Sacramento, West Valley Symphony of Phoenix, Musica Nova Symphony of Arizona, and also performed with Fresno Grand Opera and California Opera and currently is a member of Sequoia Symphony Orchestra. Her biggest passion is being a recitalist performing modern violin repertoire.
She has a studio of 30 students with some of the students winning full scholarships for college and establishing soloist careers. Her current project is to build a music school in collaboration with Erin Adams, Kelvin Diaz, Ricardo Guevarra and Laura Porter where she could incorporate all the experience built over years teaching. She also homeschools her three children, Anya, Dmitriy and Anastasiya.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.