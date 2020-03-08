Kingsburg JUHS District names honorees

Kingsburg High School Principal Ryan Phelan wrote, “Diana is a teacher who has established our Certified Nursing Assistant program into one of the best in the area. She has a partnership with several facilities that give our students a hands-on approach to learning their craft. She is a joyful teacher who truly cares for her students. She is always smiling around campus and her energy is contagious.”

Principal Phelan wrote, “Mark is truly passionate about his craft. He is constantly learning more and more about economics and he gives his knowledge to students in a way that is easily understandable and attainable. He has taken on the duties of department chair this year and has focused his department around writing more in each of the social science classes.”

- Alternative Education Center Director Ryan Walterman wrote, “Phil Bergstrom is an exceptional teacher who goes above and beyond for his students. He is a tireless worker who teaches at both Alternative Education and Kingsburg High School every day, along with being a coach on the boys’ varsity basketball team. That is not an easy thing to be able to teach at two different school sites each day with a different set of students, different bell schedules and having to transport materials from one school site to the next, but Phil handles it seamlessly and never complains. His ability to build relationships and communicate with students is uncanny and makes his classroom an inviting place for students to learn. Phil also demands high expectations from not only his students, but himself each and every day. Phil has helped bring a new writing philosophy to Oasis along with getting students integrated with the ELA common core standards and prepared for state testing.”