Kingsburg JUHS District names honorees

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Joint Union High School District recently announce their employees of the year and recognized citizens and businesses who support their schools.
The honorees are:
- Teacher of the Year Gail Williams
- Employee of the Year Malinda Andersen
- Coach of the Year Brittany Henderson
Community honorees Dr. Bruce Trevino, Leslie Carpenter who owns Berman’s Flowers, Rod Johnson who owns Sign Ranch and Ryan and Amber Dias who own Business Gold Standard Mortgage.
Teacher of the Year Gail Williams
Kingsburg High School Assistant Principal Heather Wilson wrote, “Gail has a passion for every student that walks into her classroom. She is a life-long learner who has a desire to find ways to reach her students even if that means changing the way she teaches the subject. Gail spends countless hours tutoring students in lunch tutorials and staying after school to assist students in any way that she can.
“Students that are in Gail’s class know that building a relationship with her is the most important part of her job and that no matter what, she will never give up on them even if they are a tough kid. Gail goes above and beyond her call of duty and continues to make a huge impact on the lives of students and staff members.”
Teacher Honoree Diana Gomez
Kingsburg High School Principal Ryan Phelan wrote, “Diana is a teacher who has established our Certified Nursing Assistant program into one of the best in the area. She has a partnership with several facilities that give our students a hands-on approach to learning their craft. She is a joyful teacher who truly cares for her students. She is always smiling around campus and her energy is contagious.”
Teacher Honoree Mark Jensen
Principal Phelan wrote, “Mark is truly passionate about his craft. He is constantly learning more and more about economics and he gives his knowledge to students in a way that is easily understandable and attainable. He has taken on the duties of department chair this year and has focused his department around writing more in each of the social science classes.”
Teacher Honoree Philip Bergstrom
- Alternative Education Center Director Ryan Walterman wrote, “Phil Bergstrom is an exceptional teacher who goes above and beyond for his students. He is a tireless worker who teaches at both Alternative Education and Kingsburg High School every day, along with being a coach on the boys’ varsity basketball team. That is not an easy thing to be able to teach at two different school sites each day with a different set of students, different bell schedules and having to transport materials from one school site to the next, but Phil handles it seamlessly and never complains. His ability to build relationships and communicate with students is uncanny and makes his classroom an inviting place for students to learn. Phil also demands high expectations from not only his students, but himself each and every day. Phil has helped bring a new writing philosophy to Oasis along with getting students integrated with the ELA common core standards and prepared for state testing.”
Employee of the Year Malinda Andersen
Head Maintenance Operations and Transportation Roger Carender wrote, “Malinda started with us two years ago. In those two years, Malinda has exceeded my expectations and has been a great addition to our team. Malinda demonstrates leadership by example. She is always the first to volunteer and never shies away from work and always goes the extra mile to make sure not only her area is done, but all areas are taken care of. Malinda is a great team player and is always willing to lend a hand to a coworker in need.
“Malinda frequently gets compliments from the staff for her hard work, and as her supervisor, it lets me know I’m in good hands when I’m not around. It’s been a pleasure having Malinda on our staff and I look forward to many more years working with Malinda.”
Employee Honoree: Rosa Cornona
Director of Student Services Cindy Schreiner said, “Rosa has been a member of our staff for five years. Rosa has a passion for helping others. She works with our second language learners and is helping them develop their language. Though she is fluent in Spanish, she has learned to communicate with students who speak other languages through the use of online support. She will do whatever it takes to ensure students have what they need to be successful. Though her focus may be for our second language learners, she is in classes to support all students.
“Rosa is always willing to support kids to be their best. Her passion to help students is extended into working with the school and families. Rosa has gone on many home visits to help with translating. Her calming and understanding personality helps parents feel safe and willing to open up. She has made a huge difference in developing relationships with our families. Kingsburg High School District is lucky to have such an amazing and caring person on our staff!”
Coach of the Year: Brittany Henderson
KHS Athletic Director Scott Hodges said, “Coach Brittany Henderson is doing an exemplary job in building the girls’ volleyball program. Her accomplishment of leading the Lady Vikings to the first-ever Central Section Volleyball Championship for Kingsburg High School is exceptional. As great as this accomplishment is, I am truly impressed with all the details in which she runs her volleyball program.
“I have had the pleasure of watching numerous training sessions and the organization, focus, communication and genuine enjoyment of the players and coaches is evident throughout the entire practice. Coach Brittany diligently builds positive relationships with her players. She is a dedicated coach year-round through her Club Program in which she is building the volleyball culture within Kingsburg through the high school level down to the elementary level.”
Community Honoree Dr. Bruce Trevino
Kingsburg High teacher Doug Davis said, “The doctors and staff at Tri-County Medical Clinic have served the needs of Kingsburg High School athletes for more than 40 years, specifically, Dr.s Vargas, Dunford and Trevino who have assisted many student-athletes over the past 30 years.
“With the retirement of Dr. Vargas and Dr. Dunford, Dr. Trevino has really stepped up to the plate and provided medical advice and direct medical care for KHS student-athletes. He regularly attends KHS Football games and is often seen attending other KHS sporting events as well. He provides excellent guidance to our athletic training staff, as well as follow-up care to athletes and their families. I have personally witnessed Dr. Trevino drop what he is doing and provide timely care and counsel to an athlete and their parents. If myself, any of our coaches, or parents had a medical question about our athletes, Dr. Trevino always made time to take our call and follow up when needed. He always, and I mean always, puts the athlete’s medical needs first. He won’t medically clear an athlete for participation until he is absolutely sure the athlete is ready.
"He understands the positive role of high school athletics and has become a key part of our athletic staff at KHS. He is collaborative in his approach and works well with coaches, trainers, administrators and athletes and their families. As a former coach and athletic director at KHS, having Dr. Trevino on our team gave me a lot of confidence in how we were caring for our athletes and ultimately in the excellence of our programs. Dr. Trevino is always professional, but very personal in the care he gives. I can’t imagine our programs without him.”
Dave Wilson, head football coach, added, “Dr. Trevino has been a loyal contributor to our school and football program for as long as I can remember. He has such a way with our kids. He is such a benefit and luxury for our football team, and does everything with a servant’s heart. As the head football coach, he creates a security that not all high school football coaches have. He never turns down any of our players and donates his time and resources whenever called upon. I personally would like to congratulate and thank Dr. Trevino for everything he does. He is a true Viking and we love and have so much respect for his contributions.”
Community Honoree Rod Johnson
Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School said, “Rod has donated countless items to Kingsburg High School through his business, Sign Ranch. He takes pride in our campus and is always looking for ways that we can market it better. If we need a project done quickly, he always comes through. His work is impeccable and he has truly contributed to beautifying our campus.”
Community Honoree Leslie Carpenter
Kingsburg High School Assistant Principal Heather Wilson said, “Leslie has a true servant’s heart. Leslie has played a huge role in the football booster club, Kingsburg Athletic Foundation dinner, and has helped coach cheerleading. She can be found decorating for an upcoming game on our campus or donating her time to attend numerous meetings where she is always first to volunteer her service. Leslie gives from her heart and never expects anything in return. We appreciate her many hours of time, support, and love she has poured into our students at KHS.”
Community Honorees Ryan and Amber Dias
Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School: “Ryan and Amber Dias give countless hours to the football booster program. Their business, Gold Standard Mortgage, is a proud supporter of Kingsburg High School.”
