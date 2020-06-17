Kingsburg High School graduates remain resilient

KINGSBURG – As the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world and restrictions on large public gatherings became a reality, administrators at Kingsburg High weren’t sure if, and how, they’d be able to salvage a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
A plan was devised to have a virtual graduation instead with student speakers recording their speeches in advance and a ceremony aired on June 3. Graduates then walked the ceremonial stage erected in front of the KHS Stadium Bowl to receive their diplomas June 4. Families caravanned into a campus parking lot, staying safely in their cars, and stopping to capture the moment with their own cameras.
Since some of the more traditional senior activities could not take place this year because of the pandemic, KHS Principal Ryan Phelan acknowledged those losses in the commencement video.
“We’re all very proud of you and your accomplishments at KHS. Your class will always be special, and to commemorate your sacrifice, we will be placing a plaque with every student’s name that will be hung in our stadium forever. Thank you for pressing through. Your resilience will surely pay dividends down the road.”
The celebration did include elements of the more traditional ceremony. Graduates Sydney Towsley and Claire Bennett sang “For Good” and later, when the seniors would have marched to the stage, Kingsburg High Band members virtually performed the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Several valedictorians gave speeches reflecting on their own and their collective experiences and top students were honored.
The valedictorians recognized in the virtual ceremony include:
Lucian Gonzales Melgar, Emma Price, Saneh Kahlon, Ajmeet Pama Ghuman, Emmanuel Fernandez-Robles, Bianca Valenzuela, Lana Drincic, Ekpreet Virk, Kirandeep Klair, Mason East, Zoe Van Beurden, Jillian Sasaki, Joshua Jackson, Jarrett Hatcher, Judith Reyes, Adam Bratton, Caitlin Campbell, Dillon Jackson, Karnveer Singh, Jacob Peterson, Wyatt Ward, Inocencio Lozano, Isaiah Harrison, Briana Linder, Sidney Towsley, Christian Adame, Richard Dias, Karly Guerrero, Jordan Medrano, Ravinder Rai, Houston Sasselli, Mikayla Erickson, Ahleena Coolidge, Marissa Montelongo, Jacob Phillips, Claire Bennett, Katie Crawshaw, Lily Moreno, Kyle Peterson, Ross Warholm, Jordyn Maxfield and Seiji Shinkawa.
This year’s salutatorian is Megan Buendia.
Valedictorian Emmanuel Fernandez Robles was among student speakers. He said that rather than let the pandemic leave a bitter taste, they should instead take pride in what they’ve been working towards since kindergarten.
“The diploma we’re going to receive is ours. It represents years of hard work and dedication. Everyone should be happy and proud of themselves. We did it!”
Valedictorian Ajmeet Pama Ghuman agreed that the end of their education proved challenging as they swiftly had to transition to online learning.
“Every one of us has combated anxiety, stigma, and lack of self-confidence in these trying matters.”
Ghuman added that while the Class of 2020 had to miss out on some of the most memorable aspects of their last year in high school, it has least taught them valuable life lessons.
“We learned we can’t fight every fight, but every small step is significant.”
And now their challenge is to make improvements in the world for the next generation, she said.
“I hope for the Class of 2020 to become the generation of tolerance and action. Exemplify the true definition of a leader by standing for your community and the invisible bond that refuses to be broken by intolerance and stigma. In this movement of passion, don’t forget to advocate for our differences,” Ghuman said. “Let’s be the generation that everyone’s forced to look up to [and] be the ones to speak up when no one else does.”
Saneh Kahlon spoke next and expressed gratitude for the virtual ceremony.
“I’m sure I speak for a majority of us when I say that in no way did we imagine this day would play out like this.”
She said praised her fellow seniors’ strength in making it to this day while setting their sights towards their futures.
“Despite all of your individual battles, everything you have dealt with, you made it. We made it. A lot of us walk through life with our personal failures, successes, laughs and tears. But Kingsburg High School was that one common point where our experiences and memories were shared. For that, I am proud of you and I’m proud to be part of this school.”
Luciana Gonzales Melgar also cheered on her fellow classmates’ accomplishments and thanked coaches, friends and teachers for their endless support. She’s especially grateful for the sacrifices her parents made by immigrating from South America.
“Observing my parents’ trials and tribulations, as well as my own, while navigating through a new, foreign country has taught me perseverance.”
At first, Gonzales Melgar said she did not feel like she belonged in Kingsburg but decided to “not give up and stand in the shadows. I would persevere and I did just that.”
Enrolling in sports, challenging classes and made best friends, she said she was able to slowly appreciate the small town.
“Kingsburg is where I discovered my passions, beliefs and aspirations. This community has taught me the true meaning of support and unity.”
Looking to their futures, Gonzales Melgar said adversity will not hold the Vikings back as she described them as “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, and completely not been done before. I couldn’t have wished for a better class to have experienced high school with.
Time and time again, this class has shown there’s always a bright side to be found even in the darkest times.”
Valedictorian Emma Price summed up the celebration by encouraging her classmates to tackle their next challenges in life with the right attitude, whether they’re going on to more schooling, enrolling in vocational programs, heading into the workforce or even the military.
“I encourage you all to take control of what we can – our reaction. We could all do all our best to react with a positive outlook on whatever the situation may be and work to overcome the challenge.”
The Class of 2020 Commencement virtual ceremony video included photographs the students shared highlighting their families, graduation, activities and special memories from throughout their high school years at Kingsburg High. Scenes from proms, sporting events, assemblies, clubs and classes were included the video with the final inspiring message, “Time to lead. If not you, then who?”
The Kingsburg High Class of 2020 includes:
A
Adilene Abarca-Carranza
Melanie Acosta
Christian Adame
Nemah Al Zamzami
Madelynn Alaniz
Dalton Alford
Maison Alogari
Jaron Alonzo
Kali Alvarez
Brandon Ananian
Jason Andrade
Carlos Antonio-Pacheco
Isabel Antonio-Pacheco
Kasandra Aranzazu-Perez
Rylie Atherton
Teresa Avalos
Diane Avendano
Lenise Avendano
B
Mia Barboza
Devon Barela
Carmelo Barraza
Jessica Barraza Suarez
Claire Bennett
Jakob Bishop
Adam Bratton
Adrianna Brocato
Megan Buendia
Logan Byrum
C
Leilani Caldera
Nayle Camarillo Gutierrez
Caitlin Campbell
Caleb Campbell
Alfred Carpenter
Hilary Carranza Hernandez
Jose Carreto
Makayla Castellanos
Miranda Castellanos
Dioselina Castellanos-Cruz
Maryn Charpentier
Paige Coddington
Braydon Colbert
Kayla Contreras
Ahleena Coolidge
Thomas Corgiat
Allyson Cotton
Kaylee Cox
Katie Crawshaw
D
Seth Davila
Anna Davis
Richard Dias
Vivian Dias
Phillip Diaz
Steven Dominguez
Kyle Doolittle
Olivia Doyle
Lana Drincic
Crispin Duarte
E
Mason East
Denise Elias Martinez
Trent Emmersen
Brandon Enriquez
Mikayla Erickson
Cristian Estrada
Marcus Estrada
F
Emmanuel Fernandez-Robles
Justin Flood
Nathan Flores
Samantha Flores
Anthony Fryatt
Danielle Fuentes
G
Jennifer Gaiser
Jasmine Gallardo Iniquez
Evelie Gama-Aguirre
Brandi Garcia
Jason Garcia
Juan Garcia
Louis Garcia
Skylar Garcia
Valerie Garcia
Justin Garcia-Barbosa
Joseph Garcia-Vazquez
Caleb Garza
Jacob Gasca
Crystal Gomez
Fatima Gomez
Luciana Gonzales Melgar
Angela Gonzalez
Gabriela Gonzalez
Isis Gonzalez
Nancy Gonzalez
Jacob Gregory
Karly Guerrero
Jason Gunn
H
Travis Hall
Isaiah Harrison
Jarrett Hatcher
Michael Hearn
Jorge Herrera Barriga
Alyssa Herrera-Barrera
Brandon Howard
Johannah Howell
Erick Huerta
J
Dillon Jackson
Joshua Jackson
Tristin Jaime
Celeste Jarquin-Vasquez
K
Saneh Kahlon
Arlen Kelley
Kirandeep Klair
Emma Koons
Korey Koskoski
L
Melvyn Ladue
Matthew Lakey
Layne Lawson
Exavier Leanos
Rene Ledezma
Brandol Leon
Ty Lewis
Brianna Linder
Kailey Lopez
Maria Lopez
Paige Lopez
Alexandra Lopez Gutierrez
Odaliz Lopez Tirado
Inocencio Lozano
Isabella Luker
Shayla Luna
Abigail Lunde
M
Isaac Majors
Israel Mares
Halie Marriott
Marissa Martinez
Wendy Martinez
Jordyn Maxfield
Nathan Mazariegos Gonzalez
Kaylee McBride
Jordan Medrano
Chantal Mendoza
Lisette Mendoza
Nicole Merlo
Nathan Meza-Jimenez
Melanie Michel
Isaac Millan Hernandez
Alyssa Molina
Marissa Montelongo
Lily Moreno
Roberto Moreno
Marc Murrieta
N
Vazno Navarro Aguilar
Carlos Navarro Villegas
Caleb Nelson
Christian Noble
Cristina Nunez-Castaneda
Molly O’Bannon
Juan Ortega
Makayla Ortega
P
Freddy Pacheco-Hernandez
Kelly Padilla
Alyssa Palmer
Victoria Palomar
Ajmeet Pama-Ghuman
Megan Patterson
Nathan Patterson
Abraham Pena
John Penner
Christopher Perez
Sophia Perez
Jacob Peterson
Kyle Peterson
Jacey Pezoldt
Jacob Phillips
Christopher Plata
Emma Price
Anika Protzmann
Q
Paul Quiroz
R
Ravinder Rai
Dominic Ramirez
Jesus Ramirez
Jesus M. Ramirez
Gabriel Ramirez-Felix
Sebastian Ramos
Nicholas Rendon
Judith Reyes
Jacob Ribeiro
Claire Robbins
Danielle Robles
Vanessa Rodriguez
Arlie Rogers
Anissa Romero
S
Linda Salas
Garrett Salazar
Alaa Saleh
Bethany Sanchez
Jose Sanchez
Joseph Sanchez
Kylee Sanchez
Jillian Sasaki
Houston Sasselli
Gabriella Scholz
Kaitlyn Shapazian
Caitlin Shields
Seji Shinkawa
Karnveer Singh
Esperanza Soto
Abilene Strate
Natalie Suarez
Nicholas Swartz
T
Connor Thompson
Adrian Torrecillas
Isaiah Torres
Jacob Torres
Jennah Torres
Luis Torres
Sidney Towsley
Antonette Tracy
Gaetano Troisi
U
Julia Ugaste
Mariah Uresti
V
Bianca Valenzuela
Giovanni Valle-Acevedo
Zoe VanBeurden
Joshua VanPelt
Elijah Vara
Pearl Vargas
Tatiana Vasquez Vasquez
Marissa Vera
Anglea Villalbazo Jaime
Vanessa Villanueva
Jesus Villasenor
Ekpreet Virk
W
Wyatt Ward
Ross Warholm
Delaney Weber
Z
Taigen Zapata
Brennan Zavala
Antonio Zepeda Amaral
Mattea Zimmerman
