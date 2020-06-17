You are the owner of this article.
Kingsburg High School graduates remain resilient
KINGSBURG – As the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world and restrictions on large public gatherings became a reality, administrators at Kingsburg High weren’t sure if, and how, they’d be able to salvage a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.

A plan was devised to have a virtual graduation instead with student speakers recording their speeches in advance and a ceremony aired on June 3. Graduates then walked the ceremonial stage erected in front of the KHS Stadium Bowl to receive their diplomas June 4. Families caravanned into a campus parking lot, staying safely in their cars, and stopping to capture the moment with their own cameras.

Since some of the more traditional senior activities could not take place this year because of the pandemic, KHS Principal Ryan Phelan acknowledged those losses in the commencement video.

“We’re all very proud of you and your accomplishments at KHS. Your class will always be special, and to commemorate your sacrifice, we will be placing a plaque with every student’s name that will be hung in our stadium forever. Thank you for pressing through. Your resilience will surely pay dividends down the road.”

The celebration did include elements of the more traditional ceremony. Graduates Sydney Towsley and Claire Bennett sang “For Good” and later, when the seniors would have marched to the stage, Kingsburg High Band members virtually performed the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Several valedictorians gave speeches reflecting on their own and their collective experiences and top students were honored.

The valedictorians recognized in the virtual ceremony include:

Lucian Gonzales Melgar, Emma Price, Saneh Kahlon, Ajmeet Pama Ghuman, Emmanuel Fernandez-Robles, Bianca Valenzuela, Lana Drincic, Ekpreet Virk, Kirandeep Klair, Mason East, Zoe Van Beurden, Jillian Sasaki, Joshua Jackson, Jarrett Hatcher, Judith Reyes, Adam Bratton, Caitlin Campbell, Dillon Jackson, Karnveer Singh, Jacob Peterson, Wyatt Ward, Inocencio Lozano, Isaiah Harrison, Briana Linder, Sidney Towsley, Christian Adame, Richard Dias, Karly Guerrero, Jordan Medrano, Ravinder Rai, Houston Sasselli, Mikayla Erickson, Ahleena Coolidge, Marissa Montelongo, Jacob Phillips, Claire Bennett, Katie Crawshaw, Lily Moreno, Kyle Peterson, Ross Warholm, Jordyn Maxfield and Seiji Shinkawa.

This year’s salutatorian is Megan Buendia.

Valedictorian Emmanuel Fernandez Robles was among student speakers. He said that rather than let the pandemic leave a bitter taste, they should instead take pride in what they’ve been working towards since kindergarten.

“The diploma we’re going to receive is ours. It represents years of hard work and dedication. Everyone should be happy and proud of themselves. We did it!”

Valedictorian Ajmeet Pama Ghuman agreed that the end of their education proved challenging as they swiftly had to transition to online learning.

“Every one of us has combated anxiety, stigma, and lack of self-confidence in these trying matters.”

Ghuman added that while the Class of 2020 had to miss out on some of the most memorable aspects of their last year in high school, it has least taught them valuable life lessons.

“We learned we can’t fight every fight, but every small step is significant.”

And now their challenge is to make improvements in the world for the next generation, she said.

“I hope for the Class of 2020 to become the generation of tolerance and action. Exemplify the true definition of a leader by standing for your community and the invisible bond that refuses to be broken by intolerance and stigma. In this movement of passion, don’t forget to advocate for our differences,” Ghuman said. “Let’s be the generation that everyone’s forced to look up to [and] be the ones to speak up when no one else does.”

Saneh Kahlon spoke next and expressed gratitude for the virtual ceremony.

“I’m sure I speak for a majority of us when I say that in no way did we imagine this day would play out like this.”

She said praised her fellow seniors’ strength in making it to this day while setting their sights towards their futures.

“Despite all of your individual battles, everything you have dealt with, you made it. We made it. A lot of us walk through life with our personal failures, successes, laughs and tears. But Kingsburg High School was that one common point where our experiences and memories were shared. For that, I am proud of you and I’m proud to be part of this school.”

Luciana Gonzales Melgar also cheered on her fellow classmates’ accomplishments and thanked coaches, friends and teachers for their endless support. She’s especially grateful for the sacrifices her parents made by immigrating from South America.

“Observing my parents’ trials and tribulations, as well as my own, while navigating through a new, foreign country has taught me perseverance.”

At first, Gonzales Melgar said she did not feel like she belonged in Kingsburg but decided to “not give up and stand in the shadows. I would persevere and I did just that.”

Enrolling in sports, challenging classes and made best friends, she said she was able to slowly appreciate the small town.

“Kingsburg is where I discovered my passions, beliefs and aspirations. This community has taught me the true meaning of support and unity.”

Looking to their futures, Gonzales Melgar said adversity will not hold the Vikings back as she described them as “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, and completely not been done before. I couldn’t have wished for a better class to have experienced high school with.

Time and time again, this class has shown there’s always a bright side to be found even in the darkest times.”

Valedictorian Emma Price summed up the celebration by encouraging her classmates to tackle their next challenges in life with the right attitude, whether they’re going on to more schooling, enrolling in vocational programs, heading into the workforce or even the military.

“I encourage you all to take control of what we can – our reaction. We could all do all our best to react with a positive outlook on whatever the situation may be and work to overcome the challenge.”

The Class of 2020 Commencement virtual ceremony video included photographs the students shared highlighting their families, graduation, activities and special memories from throughout their high school years at Kingsburg High. Scenes from proms, sporting events, assemblies, clubs and classes were included the video with the final inspiring message, “Time to lead. If not you, then who?”

The Kingsburg High Class of 2020 includes:

A

Adilene Abarca-Carranza

Melanie Acosta

Christian Adame

Nemah Al Zamzami

Madelynn Alaniz

Dalton Alford

Maison Alogari

Jaron Alonzo

Kali Alvarez

Brandon Ananian

Jason Andrade

Carlos Antonio-Pacheco

Isabel Antonio-Pacheco

Kasandra Aranzazu-Perez

Rylie Atherton

Teresa Avalos

Diane Avendano

Lenise Avendano

B

Mia Barboza

Devon Barela

Carmelo Barraza

Jessica Barraza Suarez

Claire Bennett

Jakob Bishop

Adam Bratton

Adrianna Brocato

Megan Buendia

Logan Byrum

C

Leilani Caldera

Nayle Camarillo Gutierrez

Caitlin Campbell

Caleb Campbell

Alfred Carpenter

Hilary Carranza Hernandez

Jose Carreto

Makayla Castellanos

Miranda Castellanos

Dioselina Castellanos-Cruz

Maryn Charpentier

Paige Coddington

Braydon Colbert

Kayla Contreras

Ahleena Coolidge

Thomas Corgiat

Allyson Cotton

Kaylee Cox

Katie Crawshaw

D

Seth Davila

Anna Davis

Richard Dias

Vivian Dias

Phillip Diaz

Steven Dominguez

Kyle Doolittle

Olivia Doyle

Lana Drincic

Crispin Duarte

E

Mason East

Denise Elias Martinez

Trent Emmersen

Brandon Enriquez

Mikayla Erickson

Cristian Estrada

Marcus Estrada

F

Emmanuel Fernandez-Robles

Justin Flood

Nathan Flores

Samantha Flores

Anthony Fryatt

Danielle Fuentes

G

Jennifer Gaiser

Jasmine Gallardo Iniquez

Evelie Gama-Aguirre

Brandi Garcia

Jason Garcia

Juan Garcia

Louis Garcia

Skylar Garcia

Valerie Garcia

Justin Garcia-Barbosa

Joseph Garcia-Vazquez

Caleb Garza

Jacob Gasca

Crystal Gomez

Fatima Gomez

Luciana Gonzales Melgar

Angela Gonzalez

Gabriela Gonzalez

Isis Gonzalez

Nancy Gonzalez

Jacob Gregory

Karly Guerrero

Jason Gunn

H

Travis Hall

Isaiah Harrison

Jarrett Hatcher

Michael Hearn

Jorge Herrera Barriga

Alyssa Herrera-Barrera

Brandon Howard

Johannah Howell

Erick Huerta

J

Dillon Jackson

Joshua Jackson

Tristin Jaime

Celeste Jarquin-Vasquez

K

Saneh Kahlon

Arlen Kelley

Kirandeep Klair

Emma Koons

Korey Koskoski

L

Melvyn Ladue

Matthew Lakey

Layne Lawson

Exavier Leanos

Rene Ledezma

Brandol Leon

Ty Lewis

Brianna Linder

Kailey Lopez

Maria Lopez

Paige Lopez

Alexandra Lopez Gutierrez

Odaliz Lopez Tirado

Inocencio Lozano

Isabella Luker

Shayla Luna

Abigail Lunde

M

Isaac Majors

Israel Mares

Halie Marriott

Marissa Martinez

Wendy Martinez

Jordyn Maxfield

Nathan Mazariegos Gonzalez

Kaylee McBride

Jordan Medrano

Chantal Mendoza

Lisette Mendoza

Nicole Merlo

Nathan Meza-Jimenez

Melanie Michel

Isaac Millan Hernandez

Alyssa Molina

Marissa Montelongo

Lily Moreno

Roberto Moreno

Marc Murrieta

N

Vazno Navarro Aguilar

Carlos Navarro Villegas

Caleb Nelson

Christian Noble

Cristina Nunez-Castaneda

Molly O’Bannon

Juan Ortega

Makayla Ortega

P

Freddy Pacheco-Hernandez

Kelly Padilla

Alyssa Palmer

Victoria Palomar

Ajmeet Pama-Ghuman

Megan Patterson

Nathan Patterson

Abraham Pena

John Penner

Christopher Perez

Sophia Perez

Jacob Peterson

Kyle Peterson

Jacey Pezoldt

Jacob Phillips

Christopher Plata

Emma Price

Anika Protzmann

Q

Paul Quiroz

R

Ravinder Rai

Dominic Ramirez

Jesus Ramirez

Jesus M. Ramirez

Gabriel Ramirez-Felix

Sebastian Ramos

Nicholas Rendon

Judith Reyes

Jacob Ribeiro

Claire Robbins

Danielle Robles

Vanessa Rodriguez

Arlie Rogers

Anissa Romero

S

Linda Salas

Garrett Salazar

Alaa Saleh

Bethany Sanchez

Jose Sanchez

Joseph Sanchez

Kylee Sanchez

Jillian Sasaki

Houston Sasselli

Gabriella Scholz

Kaitlyn Shapazian

Caitlin Shields

Seji Shinkawa

Karnveer Singh

Esperanza Soto

Abilene Strate

Natalie Suarez

Nicholas Swartz

T

Connor Thompson

Adrian Torrecillas

Isaiah Torres

Jacob Torres

Jennah Torres

Luis Torres

Sidney Towsley

Antonette Tracy

Gaetano Troisi

U

Julia Ugaste

Mariah Uresti

V

Bianca Valenzuela

Giovanni Valle-Acevedo

Zoe VanBeurden

Joshua VanPelt

Elijah Vara

Pearl Vargas

Tatiana Vasquez Vasquez

Marissa Vera

Anglea Villalbazo Jaime

Vanessa Villanueva

Jesus Villasenor

Ekpreet Virk

W

Wyatt Ward

Ross Warholm

Delaney Weber

Z

Taigen Zapata

Brennan Zavala

Antonio Zepeda Amaral

Mattea Zimmerman

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Kingsburg High School

Watch the Kingsburg High Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGgZeZyrovs

