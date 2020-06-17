Kingsburg High School graduates remain resilient

Valedictorian Ajmeet Pama Ghuman agreed that the end of their education proved challenging as they swiftly had to transition to online learning.

“Every one of us has combated anxiety, stigma, and lack of self-confidence in these trying matters.”

Ghuman added that while the Class of 2020 had to miss out on some of the most memorable aspects of their last year in high school, it has least taught them valuable life lessons.

“We learned we can’t fight every fight, but every small step is significant.”

And now their challenge is to make improvements in the world for the next generation, she said.

“I hope for the Class of 2020 to become the generation of tolerance and action. Exemplify the true definition of a leader by standing for your community and the invisible bond that refuses to be broken by intolerance and stigma. In this movement of passion, don’t forget to advocate for our differences,” Ghuman said. “Let’s be the generation that everyone’s forced to look up to [and] be the ones to speak up when no one else does.”

Saneh Kahlon spoke next and expressed gratitude for the virtual ceremony.