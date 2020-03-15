Kingsburg Health Board gives $75K to deal with COVID-19

KINGSBURG – During their March 11 meeting, Kingsburg Fire Chief Dan Perkins informed the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District Board that if a state of emergency is called during the coronavirus outbreak at the federal, state or county levels, their smaller community would need to be prepared to “be on their own for 72 - 96 hours.”
The KFD Chief said that’s how long it would take until help would arrive from those higher levels of government.
“That would the absolute minimum for them to deploy all of their things here. They’ll expect us to self-sufficient for that amount of time,” Perkins said.
TCHCD Board member Gary Nelson said he wanted to discuss the coronavirus-19 outbreak situation to decide if and how their board could fund any emergency needs that would arise if a case develops in town, or the TCHC District.
“I want to make sure Kingsburg is safe, or at least we feel we’ve addressed it [and] that we’re doing all we can in this community,” Nelson said.
Chief Perkins said they had already been watching one local patient “five weeks ago” to see if their medical conditions developed into COVID-19. It did not and the patient has since been released from quarantine.
“We’re way behind the curve of everything else that’s happening,” Fire Chief Perkins said of already having to deal with a health watch. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there. That’s one of the reasons we’ve hesitated in putting anything on Facebook or social media. It’s kind of evolving and we’re trying to see the consistent pattern of what we need to do: Hand washing, the distance, don’t go around anyone else and stay away from large gatherings if you’re a susceptible populations.”
In a Sunday, March 15, press conference, Fresno County Department of Public Health officials confirmed that two Fresno County patients have the coronavirus. Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said that 50-70 local people are being watched to see if they have the coronavirus.
TCHC District’s Legal counsel Moses Diaz reminded the board it is within their policies to approve up to $25,000 for expenses. Thus the Board unanimously approved setting aside funds to purchase two pieces of sanitizing equipment so the Kingsburg Fire Department could clean ambulances and equipment after transporting a patient that turns out to have the coronavirus.
They also approved up to $50,000 in additional funds to be made available in case of a local coronavirus emergency.
“The first people that would be affected are the first responders who respond to the patients within our area,” Chief Perkins said. “They’re going to be face-to-face with the person and may not even know they get it until later. If they are infected, then we have to sequester them for multiple days, up to two weeks in a separate area, which can be very expensive. Those are costs that are unforeseen.”
If safety personnel had to be quarantined, that’s one thing, but if medical equipment and the ambulances are infected, then the equipment would need to be sterilized and quickly, he said.
“If you were looking for something [to fund] that decontamination equipment would be very effective because, if the ambulance isn’t running, we can’t go get anybody else.”
If there were a larger regional outbreak, Fire Chief Perkins said there may come a point where needed medical supplies would run low. Help from the federal government may be approved, but
“all those supplies the federal government talks about are going to go to the big players. They’ll go to Fresno Regional Medical Center, where 90 percent of the people go. And we’re 40 minutes plus away from that,” he said.
If groups of people need to be quarantined, Perkins said there would be a need to feed and house them. And at the same time, other cities in the area would need to do the same thing.
“Everyone else in that same outbreak is going to need to get a hold of the resources to feed the people and outfit the people who have to touch them to feed them. That’s a whole other level that the state and federal government is going to have to handle, but we will be on our own, at least for a minimum, of 72 to 96 hours.”
Perkins said he and different City officials have been meeting with Fresno County officials every Monday and Wednesday for the past few weeks to prepare in the event of a local coronavirus outbreak.
“We have our own emergency operations plans within the city that specifically allocates different people to be in charge, so we’re all working together.”
The Board also officially awarded $600,000 to the City of Kingsburg for improvements at Athwal Park. The work at the Park is substantially complete and it now features a skate park, fitness court and children’s playground. The initial improvements also included sidewalks, park lighting, drinking fountain, fencing, bike rack, a rubberized playground surface, landscaping and irrigation.
The funding partnership included the City of Kingsburg, Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District and Kingsburg Lions Club.
“We’re extremely thankful for the partnership,” City Manager Alex Henderson said. He’s so thankful that he said he’d be nominating the project for a League of California Cities award later this year.
“It’s really improved quality of life for our community and the Health Care District. When we get that finalized, we’ll be sure to share that with [the Board] so you’ll be recognized for what you’ve done in working with the City,” Henderson told TCHCD Board members.
In other matters, the board also heard an update from Valley Health Team representatives who operate an Urgent Care facility on their property at 1250 Smith St. The group is planning to open a much larger health facility in Kingsburg’s Business Park and gave an update on progress on that project.
“We are still in the planning stages,” VHT administrative assistant Jeffrey Lawson said. “We’re looking at being opened within the next two to two and one-half years. The property’s purchased and we’re at the end of our design phase now.”
The Board received a resource list of agencies from community member Betsy Tunnell that it will later post to its website. The list shows where the public may file mental health care fraud complaints.
Tunnell said she’s also shared the information with first responders who encounter people who’ve been abused either through medical or psychiatric care.
The Board also approved a $750 sponsorship requested by Sherman Dix to sponsor Kingsburg Softball.
Since TCHCD Board member Tiffany Dix is married to Sherman Dix, she recused herself from voting on the matter to avoid a conflict of interest.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.