Kingsburg Health Board gives $75K to deal with COVID-19

KINGSBURG – During their March 11 meeting, Kingsburg Fire Chief Dan Perkins informed the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District Board that if a state of emergency is called during the coronavirus outbreak at the federal, state or county levels, their smaller community would need to be prepared to “be on their own for 72 - 96 hours.”

The KFD Chief said that’s how long it would take until help would arrive from those higher levels of government.

“That would the absolute minimum for them to deploy all of their things here. They’ll expect us to self-sufficient for that amount of time,” Perkins said.

TCHCD Board member Gary Nelson said he wanted to discuss the coronavirus-19 outbreak situation to decide if and how their board could fund any emergency needs that would arise if a case develops in town, or the TCHC District.

“I want to make sure Kingsburg is safe, or at least we feel we’ve addressed it [and] that we’re doing all we can in this community,” Nelson said.

Chief Perkins said they had already been watching one local patient “five weeks ago” to see if their medical conditions developed into COVID-19. It did not and the patient has since been released from quarantine.