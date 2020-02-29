You are the owner of this article.
Kingsburg grads make Oregon State honor roll
Kingsburg grads make Oregon State honor roll

Kingsburg: Oregon State

Cesar A. Rangel and Sydney L. Pinheiro-Smith have been named to Oregon State's fall honor roll.

 Laura Brown

CORVALLIS – Kingsburg grads are among students who have been named to the fall term Scholastic Honor Roll by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,711 students earned straight-A with a grade point average of 4.0. Another 4,920 earned a B-plus with GPAs of 3.5 or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Kingsburg students on the Honor Roll included:

  • Straight-A average: Cesar A. Rangel, senior, history.
  • 3.5 or higher: Sydney L. Pinheiro-Smith, freshman, environmental sciences.
