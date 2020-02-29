Kingsburg grads make Oregon State honor roll

CORVALLIS – Kingsburg grads are among students who have been named to the fall term Scholastic Honor Roll by Oregon State University.
You have free articles remaining.
A total of 1,711 students earned straight-A with a grade point average of 4.0. Another 4,920 earned a B-plus with GPAs of 3.5 or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Kingsburg students on the Honor Roll included:
- Straight-A average: Cesar A. Rangel, senior, history.
- 3.5 or higher: Sydney L. Pinheiro-Smith, freshman, environmental sciences.