Kingsburg grads make Oregon State honor roll

CORVALLIS – Kingsburg grads are among students who have been named to the fall term Scholastic Honor Roll by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,711 students earned straight-A with a grade point average of 4.0. Another 4,920 earned a B-plus with GPAs of 3.5 or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.