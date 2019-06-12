{{featured_button_text}}
Kingsburg grad: Bellarmine University

Kingsburg’s Ethan M. Colbert has been named to the dean’s list at the Kentucky university that he is attending.

Bellarmine University released its spring 2019 dean’s list and Colbert is among students who’ve earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to earn the honor.

Colbert is a junior physics major who previously attended Kingsburg High School.

